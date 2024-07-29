The Governments of Uruguay, Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and the Dominican Republic expressed their deep concern about the development of the presidential elections in VenezuelaIn a joint statement issued on Monday, the countries demand a full review of the election results and call for an urgent meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS).

The statement emphasizes the need for the presence of election observers independent to ensure respect for the will of the Venezuelan peoplewho participated massively and peacefully in the elections.

“The vote count must be transparent and the results must not leave any room for doubt,” the statement said.

Given the situation, the governments of these countries announced that they will request an urgent meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) with the aim of issuing a resolution that safeguards the popular will, framed within the Democratic Charter and the fundamental principles of democracy in the region.

What does this OAS call seek?

This call to the OAS seeks to ensure that democratic values ​​are respected and that a Fair and transparent electoral process in VenezuelaThe signatory countries consider the intervention of the OAS to be crucial in resolving the situation and maintaining democratic stability in the region.

The joint statement reflects growing international concern about the situation in Venezuela and the determination of these governments to take concrete measures to ensure that the will of the Venezuelan people is respected and that democratic principles prevail.

In its first report offered in the early hours of Monday, the National Electoral Council (CNE) gave the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduroas the winner with 51.20% of the votes, compared to 44.20% of the opposition Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutiawith 80% counted.

The opposition leader Maria Corina Machado He said that the “new president-elect” is the candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) bloc, since, he assured, with more than 40% of the votes transmitted by the electoral body, he obtained 70% of the votes, while Maduro obtained 30%.