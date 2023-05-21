At least nine killed in stampede at football match in El Salvador

At least nine people were killed in a stampede at the Cuscatlán stadium during a football match in El Salvador. A message about this was published on the Twitter account of the national police of the country.

The injured fans have been taken to nearby hospitals, at least two of them are in critical condition.

It is reported that the stampede at the stadium occurred when a group of fans tried to enter the stands. The match was stopped.

In addition, the director of the country’s National Police confirmed the resale of electronic tickets before the game and promised to launch an investigation into what happened.

In the autumn at the stadium in Indonesia during the riots after a football match, 127 people were killed and 180 were injured. According to the Chief Inspector of the East Java Province Police, Nico Afinta, the fans of the losing side took to the field after the match, in turn, police officers used tear gas to calm them down. After that, the crush began.