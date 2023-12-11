Only a few hours passed between learning about the death threat and being on a plane, bound for exile. For Karol Noboa, a 28-year-old Ecuadorian journalist, those hours felt like days, the ones necessary to see eight years of career in the media pass in front of her, leaving her family and friends confused, without fully understanding why she was leaving. Ecuador from one moment to the next. “I feel a deep defeat. I feel like a part of my life was taken away from me that will not come back. The moment I got on the plane, I knew that I had to live with what is called exile,” says the journalist who covered issues related to criminal gangs and their links with organized crime.

She was the first journalist to have to leave the country due to threats against her life. Her published texts in the media GK, They accurately narrate what triggered the prison massacres, who participated, and the corruption inside the penitentiary centers. Karol knows very well the dynamics of criminal gangs; he grew up in neighborhoods in Quito where gangs were part of the social structure. Without fully understanding what exile is, he believed that in a few days he would be able to return. It's been nine months and he's moved to two different countries. “The first months were such a strong decline that he disabled me from everything, emotionally it affected me a lot, to the point of not being able to write,” he adds.

The Turi prison in Cuenca (Ecuador), where dozens of guards and police were kidnapped in August. Xavier Caivinagua (AP)

During 2023, nine journalists have had to go into exile due to threats against their lives. “This has surprised us, because it had not happened before in Ecuador, and this year it has become something systematic and we have had to learn what to do as we go,” explains Diana Romero, from Journalists Without Chains. The second journalist to be taken out of the country was Charly Castillo, a young journalist from Durán, a city on the Ecuadorian coast, kidnapped by organized crime. “The threats to him were very serious. They left covers with blood on them outside his house, and since Durán is so small, people know him very well and he received a message that they wanted to kill him,” adds Romero.

Between January and October of this year, the Fundamedios organization has registered 219 alerts of attacks against journalists and media outlets in Ecuador. In the midst of the presidential elections in October, the largest number of alerts and three exiles occurred. Among them Pilar and Juan Carlos, a couple of journalists who have an open frequency radio in the Amazon. The small town where they live has less than 5,000 inhabitants. Everyone knows each other, and much more, the only media outlet in the sector. “We became the voice and the ear of the people, everything came, the people's request for help, the needs they have,” says Pilar, but the threats they received have completely restricted freedom of expression. “They have forced us to be a means of musical communication. We have had to lower the editorial line, we have to be Lightand that also takes us out of harmony and reduces our finances,” he adds.

The last threat was forceful: a guy on a motorcycle warned them that they had to leave. One night, in hiding, Pilar, Juan Carlos and their two daughters left the small rural Amazonian town heading into exile. “We thought we would be able to return a few weeks later, but we realized that that will not be possible,” says Pilar. “We had to tell them that we are going on vacation, load your skates, the ball and your clothes and let's go. “When are we coming back, mommy?”

The story for them began when they investigated the operation of micro-trafficking groups on the northern border route from where cocaine enters to Quito. “We obtained testimonies from parents with children affected by drug consumption and that led us to learn about several of the links in the microtrafficking chain,” explains Juan Carlos. The research could never be published.

In all cases there is something in common: journalists cannot report attacks, they cannot even ask the Police for security because there is sufficient evidence to believe that they are involved with organized crime. They also do not trust the justice system, nor the other State institutions that until now have prevented the crime of the newspaper's journalistic team from being clarified. Tradewhich occurred in 2018 on the northern border.

Journalists in the Amazon, in addition to facing the threats of organized crime, also coexist with environmental tensions due to oil and mineral deposits. Marcos was the third exiled journalist. He did research on block 28, a platform that wanted to be installed in the Llanganates-Sangay corridor, one of the most important natural reserves in the country that crosses the Andes and the Amazon. The water generated in this place supplies Amazonian indigenous communities.

The first attack that Marcos received was at his home. A group of criminals hit him looking for his computer, external hard drives and any electronic devices. “They made a hole in the kitchen, they destroyed doors, things they found on the way, and everything was left like that, destroyed, I couldn't even fix it,” he says.

After the second attack, the odyssey to leave Ecuador began. “The hardest thing about exile is not even the economic aspect and how all your savings are gone, but rather being far from the family and the earthquake that this causes in them,” says Marcos.

No State institution protects the exercise of the press in Ecuador effectively, beyond issuing protest documents. From civil society they have created the Protection Table for Journalists, which are those who have coordinated with international foundations the financial aid to cover the exiles. Of the nine journalists who had to leave the country, only two have been able to return and continue working: Anderson Boscán and Mónica Velásquez from the media. The post. The other seven journalists live in hiding, surviving exile with international help.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.