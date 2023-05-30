What seemed to be a day of rest and tranquility turned into a scene of terror for visitors to a popular beach in the state of Florida, in the United States. A reported shooting Monday left nine people injured during one of the biggest holidays of the year. The Police responded to the call and although no deaths were reported, the authorities have expressed concern about the increase in these types of events in the country.

The Florida authorities are investigating the events that occurred during a shooting that apparently resulted from a confrontation between two groups. The incident, reported on Monday, May 29, left at least nine people injured, including four children.

The shots were fired on a touristy and crowded Hollywood beach, between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, during the Memorial Day holiday in the United States. One person was arrested immediately upon the arrival of the authorities.

An additional suspect is wanted for his alleged involvement in the events and has been described as an African-American man, with dreadlocks, wearing a short-sleeved black shirt and camouflage shorts.

The Hollywood Police called on those people who have recorded what happened to send their videos to an email in order to move forward with the investigation and asked for clues about the man they are looking for.

According to witnesses who were walking on Hollywood Broadwalk Beach, there was a group of young people arguing when suddenly one of them pulled out a firearm and started shooting, causing terror in the area.

Thank you to the good Samaritans, paramedics, police officers, doctors and emergency room nurses for your immediate response to help the victims of the shooting, Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy wrote.

The authorities reported that the youngest injured was a one-year-old boy, who is stable and the oldest is 65 years old. Another of the injured had to undergo emergency surgery.

Record mass shootings worry authorities

These types of events are becoming more common in the United States. So far this year, there have been more than 200 mass shootings in the country, according to the organization Gun Violence Archive.

Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted in early May:

“One in five Americans knows someone who has been killed by gun violence. Congressional leaders must have the courage to step up and pass common-sense gun safety laws.”

One in five Americans knows someone who died because of gun violence. Leaders in Congress must have the courage to step up and pass commonsense gun safety laws. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 1, 2023



Harris was referring to a survey published in March by the Kaiser Family Foundation firm, in which it was revealed that of the 19% of respondents, one in five people had a family member killed by a firearm in the United States.

The same survey revealed that one in five adults was personally threatened with a weapon and one in six said they had personally witnessed a mass shooting.

According to the television network ‘NBC’, at least 16 people died in shootings only during the Memorial Day bridge, which is considered the official start of the summer season in the country.

With EFE and local media