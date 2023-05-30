Nine people were hospitalized this Monday for a shooting confrontation between two groups in the promenade of the beach of the city of Hollywoodabout 30 kilometers north of Miami, according to confirmed police sources.

One person was arrested as a suspect and the Police are looking for another person allegedly involved in the shooting, which occurred at the end of a long weekend in the US for Memorial Day, which is commemorated on the last Monday of May.

According to an NBC television account, at least 16 people have been killed in shootings across the US since Friday.

In the case of Hollywood, a police spokeswoman appeared briefly before the press at the place where the shooting took place and confirmed the existence of nine injuries, without giving details of their condition.

According to the spokesperson, among the injured there is at least one minorbecause there were people who were taken to a pediatric hospital in the area.

A spokeswoman for Memorial Regional Hospital, identified as Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, confirmed to NBC6 that five people were taken there from the place where the shooting took place, without giving details of their injuries and condition.

Asked by the press, the Police indicated that apparently the shooting began due to a dispute between two groups of people.

A webcam located at the site captured images of people running terrified along the Broadwalk.according to some television channels.

This Monday, Memorial Day in the US, is a holiday and the Florida beaches were packed with locals and tourists who came to spend the long weekend, which is considered the official start of the summer season in the country.

The shootings in the United States always with new forms of horror. Nine injured in a shooting on a Florida beach. People fleeing, chaos, omnipresent fear. pic.twitter.com/No4EjjIE0d — Cris Garcia Casado (@criscasado__) May 30, 2023

The Hollywood Police have asked people not to approach a limited area of ​​the Broadwalk promenade, as there is an investigation underway, and they have also asked those who have recorded images of what happened with their phones to send them to an address email.

A family reunion center has been set up at the site for people who may have lost their relatives in the chaos that caused the shooting.

