Two people became victims of a fire in the city of Makeevka, controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, the fire destroyed nine houses, writes RIA News…

“Nine houses burned down in Makeyevka, two people were killed,” the DPR head Denis Pushilin said in a statement on the official Telegram channel.

According to the Minister of Emergency Situations of the DPR Aleksey Kostrubitsky, the cause of the fire was the heat and strong wind. He also added that in recent days, due to the weather, the number of fires that the services are extinguishing reaches 150 instead of the usual 50 fires.