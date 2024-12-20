This Saturday, FC Barcelona will submit to the 4,451 members summoned to the extraordinary meeting of delegates, again electronically, the ratification of the new contract with the American multinational Nike until 2038, although the economic details of it are unknown, according to the club, due to a confidentiality agreement.

That for the fifth time in history the assembly is remote and not hybrid and that the economic conditions are not known has caused a total of nine groups of FC Barcelona members to agree on a very harsh statement. Firstly, the FC Barcelona World Penyes Confederation, Compromissaris FCB, Dignitat Blaugrana, El Senyor Ramon, Seguiment FCB, Sí al Futur, Som un Clam, Transparència Blaugrana and Un Crit Valent, consider that doing it remotely violates the Llei de l ‘Esport.

In this sense, these groups denounce that “article 31 bis 3/ of the Llei de l’Esport contemplates the possibility of holding a remote Assembly when points are discussed that guarantee or allow the ordinary functioning of the entity to be guaranteed, and, in To this end, the proposed points are not related or are not intended to guarantee the day-to-day functioning of the club.” For this reason, they assure that the Assembly, as convened, “is a violation of the norm.”

At the same time, they regret the lack of transparency and lack of knowledge of renewal figures that the delegates must vote on, which, they consider, “is violating their rights as representatives of the members.” In that statement they propose that the delegates who attend or connect sign “confidentiality clauses as, where appropriate, the club has been able to sign with the supplier.” They also ask that the entity demand from its suppliers such as Nike or Spotify “the non-inclusion of confidentiality clauses in relation to those fundamental data that allow the right to vote to be exercised.”

The details of the contract with Nike

The agreement was announced on November 8, but, as already happened with Spotify, all the details that are known are unofficial and some of them – none of them financial – have been known after the documentation sent by the club to the 4,451 members summoned. who have to intervene in the vote.

As this newspaper explained, if all the variables are met, Barcelona will earn 1,700 million euros for these next 14 years of joint venture with Nike until 2038. Furthermore, unlike what happened with the contract that was signed in 2016, there will be no penalties popularly known as malus. In practice, this meant that in these last two seasons Barcelona earned only 60 million euros annually.

The deal essentially consists of two payment tranches. In the first, which runs from now until 2028, about 48 more will be added to the current 60 million for a total of 108 million annually. Subsequently and until 2038 there will be an improvement that will range between 58 and 60 million over the current 60. Both tranches include the agreed prorated renewal premium of more than 100 million. Club sources assure that, when it is approved, 158 million will be deposited this month.

In this sense, in the documentation sent to the committing members, the club assures that the renewal represents “a relevant improvement” with a series of bonuses to be received after signing the contract, as well as a fixed amount and another variable amount depending on titles. won.

In addition, it is specified that the revaluation of the contract is increasing and that it will reach between 10 and 15 percent, as well as that the contract includes a clause for equality and women’s sports and, in this sense, the same bonuses will be received. for the titles of the first men’s team than the women’s. As this newspaper learned, this bonus will be three million euros for titles.

There will be a bonus of three million euros for each title that the men’s and women’s teams win

The agreement also specifies, as Barcelona has informed its delegates, that a new operating model will be carried out. Thus, Nike will have exclusivity in the marketing of technical products and the club in products with the Barça brand. For its part, the club regains control of retail operations and, most importantly for its interests, global e-commerce, which can lead to significant growth through BLM (Bonus Licensing Merchandising), the company of FC Barcelona that manages it.

One of the FC Barcelona stores FC Barcelona

Under the contract, Nike will continue to be the main sponsor of the club, so its advertising will continue to appear in the different facilities and during the celebration of the matches in the new stadium and eventually in the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys de Montjuïc, the Estadi Johan Cruyff , the Palau Blaugrana and the Barcelona sports city.

At the Spotify Camp Nou it will have a greater presence and will give its name to one of the VIP rooms. In addition, it will be able to use athletes from the professional sections for advertising events, which may be held at the club’s facilities, and Nike will be able to sell products through Barça’s different channels.

The renewal contract is not enough to register Dani Olmo

The approval of the agreement is mandatory, as determined by the statutes of FC Barcelona, ​​and is a requirement of LaLiga so that it is computed to alleviate the fair play of the Barça entity. However, since it was signed now and not in June, this contract does not count towards fair play this season. LaLiga considers that they can only use the prorated part of the bonus, understanding that it is a renewal and not a new contract.





Juan Bautista Martínez

Barça is missing 60 million to adapt to the 1-1 rule of the fair play financial. So Barça continues looking for a way to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. Today, the most feasible and most trusted route is judicial. The club has filed a lawsuit against LaLiga for violation of the labor rights of its two players. He has done so in the same commercial court and before the same judge who already gave him the precautionary measure in the Gavi case in a similar situation, a decision that he later revoked, alleging that Barcelona had not complied with the deadlines for filing the lawsuit.