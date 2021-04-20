Murcia missed vital points against Granada B, Lorca and El Ejido, among others, which have prevented them from fighting for the First RFEF

It will not be for opportunities. One game after another, Real Murcia has screwed up in vital moments until reaching a situation that has no turning back. Both Adrián Hernández and Loreto have been guilty that their players did not measure up in the finals that the granas have played this season; in matches that should have won s