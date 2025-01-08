No injuries or intoxications have been reported; The police are investigating the causes

Nine Firefighters from the Community of Madrid worked this Wednesday to extinguish a fire declared in the interior patio from a toner cartridge recycling warehouse in the town of Parla, a spokeswoman for Emergencies 112 reported.

The fire started this afternoon, for reasons that the Police are now investigatingin this warehouse located on Brussels Street, in an industrial estate. The workers have evacuated the facilities on their own.

Nine Community Firefighters have arrived at the scene, putting out the intense flames and preventing them from spreading to nearby warehouses, which have subsequently been reviewed in detail. Subsequently, they cooled the affected area.

On the other hand, No injuries or intoxications have been reported. although the health workers from Summa 112 and the Red Cross have gone to the scene as a preventive measure.