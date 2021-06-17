Facts about headlights – could they be of interest? As far as we’re concerned, yes. Because although practically every street-legal car leaves the factory with headlights, not all lights are created equal. In this list you can read about the developments of headlights over the years.

What was the first car with xenon headlights?

Xenon headlights work by creating an electric arc between two electrodes, producing an icy white-blue color. They’ve been with us since 1991, when BMW first fitted them into the nose of that handsome E32 7 Series – pictured here as Alpina B12.

What was the first car with laser headlights?

The Audi R8 LMX narrowly beat the BMW i8 with the first laser headlights on a road car. According to Audi, the LMX lights, inspired by those of the Le Mans racers, shone twice as far as an LED headlight when they came on at 60 km/h.

Which headlights are the most expensive to replace after a crash?

Photo(s): TopGear

Difficult, but a good bet seems to us that of the Mercedes S-class. Just because you can have the S 63 and S 65 fitted with some sort of ingrained Swarovski crystals – seventeen in the daytime running lights and 30 in the turn signals. That in itself is one of the facts about headlights that should not be missing here.

Who was the first to install headlights on a car?

Photo(s): Cadillac

In the beginning, cars used oil lamps, like trains. It wasn’t until 1915 that Cadillac started using headlights on models that had electrics on board. It would be years before you could switch between high and low beams.

What was the first car with pop-up headlights?

Well, either the Alfa Romeo 8C from 1936, or this one: the Cord 810 from that same year. This piece of antebellum American design glory had only 125 horsepower, so you never really went hard enough to need headlights at all.

And what was the last car with pop-up headlights?

Better lighting technology, pedestrian protection legislation and changing fashions made short work of the flip-up headlight. The Ferrari 456 died in 2003; the Lotus Esprit and Chevrolet Corvette continued bravely until 2004.

Which car had the first headlights that ‘look around the corner’?

Headlights that shine with the direction of the steering wheel – the Citroën DS was the first. The Tucker 48 had one, in the middle of its nose; but that had been done before by Tatra, where they put a Cyclops eye on the T87 before WWII.

How long have Audis dazzled everyone with those daytime running lights?

Photo(s): Audi

The 2006 A6 was the first with a thin strip of LED daytime running lights. The R8 and A4 followed, and then anyone crazy about those dazzling tailgaters had to buy a dimming rear-view mirror or always drive with sunglasses.

What’s the best headlamp design joke?

Okay, this is not a first and not the last of its kind, but it should not be missing from the list of facts about headlights. This little trick was hidden in the 2003 Ford GT. Since the retro sports car was made in honor of the 100th anniversary of the company, it was decided to shape the headlights in such a way that the number ‘100’ was added to the left copy. read.