The effects of the Garoe storm have already begun to be felt this Monday on the Peninsula, especially in the province of Huelvawhere the rains have fallen with force. In total, nine people They have had to be evacuated from their homes and one has been rescued after becoming trapped in her vehicle. Furthermore, the rains have caused flooding of homesthe cutting of roads and the interruption of rail traffic on the Huelva-Seville line.

This province has concentrated 41 of the 55 incidents that service 112 has coordinated from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. due to the rain in Andalusia, without evidence of personal injuries. 11 have also been coordinated in Seville and 3 in Córdoba. As reported by 112 in a statement, until seven people have had to be evicted of their homes preventively in La Alquería, in Huelva capital, by the overflow of a river.

In La Palma del Condado a man was trapped in your vehicle on the Llano de la Pedrosa road, surprised by the flooding of another river, and was rescued by the Civil Guard in good condition, while in Bonares he has evacuated an adult and a child of a home in the Huerta del Hambre area. The Huelva Provincial Fire and Rescue Consortium had already reported on the latter, also highlighting, among the incidents attended to, the flooding of the basement of a residence of elderly people in Chucena.

The N-435 and A-472 roads As they pass through the province they have been cut off to traffic due to flooding, although they have now returned to normal and have been fully reopened. In addition, Adif has reported that the circulation of trains between the towns of San Juan del Puerto and Nieblaof the Huelva-Seville line, has been interrupted due to “accumulation of water in the infrastructure.”

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has reported on its website that the largest accumulations of water have occurred in the municipality of Villarrasa, with 96 l/m² until 7:00 p.m.. The accumulations at the Moguer and Ronda Este meteorological stations have also been notable, where 88.6 and 80.8 l/m² have been recorded, respectively, until 8:30 p.m.

The province – which is currently on alert for heavy rains – will also be in orange notice this Tuesday due to intense rainfall and storms, which could increase the possibility of tornadoes or sea sleevesas reported by Aemet. The institution also explains that up to 30 liters of water per square meter could accumulate in one hour and that it is expected that this will be exceeded. accumulated 180 l/m² throughout the rainy episode, which is expected to last until Wednesday.

The highest meteorological institution has also reported that the intense rains will also affect the province of Sevillewhere accumulations of 25 l/m² are expected in one hour, up to 70 l/m² in twelve hours and more than 180 l/m² until Wednesday, when the rainy episode ends.

The Ministry of the Presidency maintains the Emergency Plan for the Risk of Floods in Andalusia (PERI) activated in the pre-emergency phase, Operational Situation 0. In addition, in the province of Huelva a total of nine municipalities have activated its Local Emergency Territorial Plan (Ptel): Villarrasa, Niebla, Moguer, Trigueros, Ayamonte, Cartaya, Nerva, San Juan del Puerto and Bollullos Par del Condado, and in Seville Castilblanco de los Arroyos and the Seville capital have done so.