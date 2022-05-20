Home page politics

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) with Federal Minister of Transport Volker Wissing (FDP) at the federal government’s closed conference in the guest house Schloss Meseberg at the beginning of May (archive picture). © IMAGO/Chris Emil Janssen

The Bundestag approves a billion-euro subsidy for the 9-euro ticket. In the run-up, there was clear criticism – and approval in the Federal Council on Friday is by no means certain.

Update from May 20, 7:00 a.m.: In addition to the current relief packages, the SPD in the Bundestag has announced further steps to stabilize the lower income groups. “Primary distribution is important here, because one-off payments and lump sums are not enough for this,” said the deputy SPD parliamentary group leader Dagmar Schmidt of the German Press Agency in Berlin.

This Friday, the Federal Council will finally discuss several relief measures such as the 9-euro ticket, the reduction in energy tax on fuel and the reduction in the EEG surcharge. This also includes the introduction of a flat-rate energy price, child bonus and immediate surcharge for low-income families as well as other tax improvements.

Schmidt said: “The relief packages make our basic principle clear: we don’t leave people alone.” This is important in view of the real difficulties for many households due to price increases, but also as a reliable signal.

“In view of the current consequences of the war and the crisis, a central task for us will also be: How do we manage to secure and stabilize prosperity in the lower and middle income brackets?” said the MP. Schmidt named the planned increase in the minimum wage as a central step.

The law to increase the minimum wage to 12 euros and to raise the mini-job limit to 520 euros on October 1st was given the green light by the budget committee on Wednesday. In the budget week at the beginning of June, it should be decided in plenary, as the German Press Agency learned from parliamentary groups on Thursday. Schmidt announced: “Other measures, for example to strengthen collective bargaining in Germany, will follow.”

9-euro ticket: decision in the Federal Council not secured – heavy criticism from opposition parties

Update from May 19, 10:15 p.m.: The Bundestag has cleared the way for the planned 9-euro ticket, which should enable people to travel by bus and train at greatly reduced prices for three months. The law, which was passed late Thursday evening with the votes of the traffic light coalition and the left, regulates the financing of the project by the federal government. However, the planned subsidy of 2.5 billion euros does not go far enough for some countries, which is why the approval of the Federal Council, which is also necessary on Friday, is still open.

The project is part of the relief package with which the coalition is reacting to the sharp rise in energy prices. At the same time, it is a “huge opportunity” for climate-friendly mobility, explained Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) at the final plenary debate. From his point of view, the 9-euro ticket is already a success: “The whole of Germany is talking about local public transport.” The project is also being noticed internationally.

The opposition, however, stuck to their criticism: the CDU MP Michael Donth spoke of an “expensive experiment”. He called for an “additional payment obligation” to compensate for the skyrocketing costs of bus and train companies. Wolfgang Wiehle from the AfD warned of an “unsuccessful party” at the end of which many small and medium-sized companies could go bankrupt. The left voted for the 9-euro ticket, but the project doesn’t actually go far enough for their long-time party leader Bernd Riexinger: “Three months are simply not enough.”

First report: Berlin – The inflation rate in Germany in April 2022 was 7.4 percent compared to the same month last year. Among other things, the Ukraine conflict led to price explosions. In order to cushion the rise in consumer prices, the federal government decided on a relief package. The nine-euro ticket is part of these measures. It provides that from June to August citizens can use local transport nationwide for nine euros per month. On Thursday evening (May 19) the Bundestag is now supposed to vote on the corresponding draft law – but clear criticism was voiced in advance.

Nine-euro ticket: fears of displeasure with railway staff and overloading of the trains

A draft law by the traffic light coalition to finance the nine-euro ticket is due to be voted on in the Bundestag on Thursday (symbol image). © DROFITSCH/EIBNER/Imago

The Bundestag wants to vote on a draft law by the traffic light coalition on Thursday evening. It is about the financing of the nine-euro ticket. The draft provides a total of 3.7 billion euros for financing local public transport (ÖPNV), with 1.2 billion euros flowing into the public transport rescue package, which is intended to compensate for loss of income due to Corona and higher energy costs. 2.5 billion euros are planned for the nine-euro ticket, which is the predicted difference to the conventional ticket price. That doesn’t go far enough for critics.

With the promised 2.5 billion euros, the countries would only get there if there were no additional trains – but then there would be a hopeless overload, said Pro-Bahn honorary president Karl-Peter Naumann to the New Osnabrück newspaper. “The transport companies really have to get everything that can be driven onto the rails within the three months.” In general, Naumann sees potential in the ticket – but there is a risk of “snapping and stinging” at popular destinations. The federal government must also support the federal states with the foreseeable additional costs for additional trains and personnel, take over the corona compensation in full and grant aid for the increased diesel prices for public transport buses. “It’s not about billions, but about millions,” the pro-Bahner continued.

The railway and transport union (EVG) also fears that the trains will be overloaded – and that this will cause resentment towards railway staff. The deputy EVG chairman Martin Burkert warned against the Augsburg General before “passengers’ anger and frustration about delays, overcrowded trains or clearing of platforms”. More offers and more staff are needed to handle the rush.

Nine-euro ticket discussion: Without long-term improvements in local transport, there is a risk of tariff increases after the summer

The nine-euro ticket has been available in the Stuttgart transport association since May 13, and with Deutsche Bahn from Monday (May 23). Nevertheless, it is not yet clear whether it will really happen, because the ticket must also receive a majority in the vote in the Bundesrat on Friday. But some states, such as Bavaria or Baden-Württemberg, are opposed to this. They want more money from the federal government. According to the argument, the traffic light coalition agreement promised “structural improvements” in local transport. Without more money, the state government of Baden-Württemberg, for example, fears significant tariff increases after the favorable summer.

Numerous other voices are also calling for the implementation of long-term measures in local transport. Bavaria’s Transport Minister Christian Bernreiter (CSU), for example, said that the higher energy prices for the transport companies had to be taken into account. “If the federal government believes that it can be applauded on the back of the federal states for a three-month consolation patch and that others should foot the bill, then it has made a huge mistake,” said Bernreiter.

An alliance of trade unions, social and environmental organizations also called for “fundamental and long-term improvements” in local transport on Thursday. The Pro Bahn passenger association called on Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) to “put it one step further” in the financing of local public transport. The alliance of associations, including the German Federation of Trade Unions, the Social Association Germany and the BUND, said the ticket could “only achieve short-term, financial effects”. However, there was a lack of “long-term impulses” for socially and environmentally compatible mobility”. Improvements are also needed in terms of barrier-free access and what is on offer in the countryside (AFP/bm).