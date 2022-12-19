Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto: nine EU countries opposed the gas price ceiling

Nine EU countries, including Hungary and Germany, opposed the introduction of a gas price ceiling in a test vote at a meeting of energy ministers, writes RIA News with reference to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

“Nine countries, including us, were against the price cap, but since a qualified majority is needed, this qualified majority, although nine countries were against it, has accumulated,” he said.