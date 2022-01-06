The announcement by the President of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernádez Mañueco, to call elections in his community on February 13, anticipated the start of a new electoral cycle whose date was originally scheduled for spring or autumn with Andalusia as the protagonist. The PP decided to move tab in order to shore up the leadership of Pablo Casado, although the official justification was “a certain imminent risk” of a new motion of censure. The truth is that this experience will be the prelude to 31 months of eternal electoral campaign that aspire to modify the national political board.

Until now Andalusia had been the community that had taken the temperature of politics in each cycle. In the 2015 regional elections, the Andalusian parliament was the first to break decades of bipartisanship. Podemos and Ciudadanos entered the political board with 15 and 9 seats respectively. After this experience, these parties would break into Congress for the first time with 69 and 40 deputies in the following general elections.

Similarly, the Andalusian electorate anticipated the rise of Vox at the end of 2018. The formation of Santiago Abascal, residual until then, managed to obtain 12 seats in those elections, which gave him wings four months later, in the general elections of 28-A , to break into Congress with 24 deputies. In November of that year it would end up becoming the third political force in this country with 52 deputies after the repetition of the elections, on 10-N.

With these precedents, the different formations prepare the appointment of Castilla y León as the first battle of a war that will have its icing on the cake in the generals of 2023, provided that Pedro Sánchez decides not to overtake them. Then come those of Andalusia, the Valencian Community (next year), the municipal and regional ones in May 2023, the general ones (with a date to be decided) and the European ones in July 2024.

Socialists have already begun to show some nervousness at the growing popularity of Yolanda Díaz, the highest-valued political leader, according to the CIS, who now intends to open her “listening process” to articulate a “country project” with the one to present to the generals.

Pedro Sánchez already undertook a profound remodeling of the ministries controlled by the PSOE in July of last year (seven ministers left and seven new ones entered), with the aim of promoting a “more political” Executive in order to face the new electoral cycle.

United We can, on the other hand, seek to mark its own profile within the Government while waiting for how the “broad front” prepared by the second vice president is finally configured. The Secretary General of Los Morados and Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, has emphasized in In recent months, if they were the first force, they would go much further on issues such as the regulation with the Housing Law or the repeal of what is known as the ‘gag law’.

Reunify the center-right



The PP, driven by the polls, seeks to complete what they called “reunification of the center-right” by absorbing what remains of Ciudadanos. The Mañueco movement ended the presence of the orange party in the Executive of Castilla y León and now the objective is to put the first step that leads Casado to Moncloa.

Vox, for its part, is risking the future of its relations with the PP to become its preferred partner in the communities in which both are in the majority. Those of Abascal aspire to strengthen their territorial power and continue their progression. Although everything will also depend on the result of the citizen platforms linked to the Emptied Spain movement.