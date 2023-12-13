Moscow Region: 9 drones were destroyed and intercepted in the Moscow and Kaluga regions

Air defense systems destroyed and intercepted nine drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) over the territory of the Moscow and Kaluga regions. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported this in Telegram-channel.

The department called Ukraine’s actions an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type drones on targets on Russian territory. There were no other details of what happened.

On the night of Thursday, December 14, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin twice reported the suppression of attempted attacks by drones that were flying towards the capital. According to him, all attacks were repelled in Naro-Fominsk. No one was injured, and no damage was recorded after the drone debris fell.

Subsequently, the governor of the Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha, also reported on the operation of the air defense systems – the drone was shot down in the Sukhichinsky district of the region. “According to the information of the operational teams working on the spot, there were no casualties and no destruction of infrastructure,” he added.