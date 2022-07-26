EP Murcia Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 4:32 p.m.



The National Police, with the collaboration of the Turkish police, has arrested 90 people in Spain who distributed false documents to favor irregular immigration, nine of them in the Region of Murcia. These arrests have occurred in 26 provinces and 71 false documents, 4,300 euros in cash, various electronic devices and various documentation have been seized.

According to the National Police, the organization captured clients through social networks in Spain. Once they received half of the payment for the document, they manufactured it in Istanbul and the rest of the payment was paid before shipment, within seven days. They offered different documents: passports for 1,000 euros, residence permits for 750 euros, Schengen visas for 500 euros and circulation permits for 350 euros, for which benefits for the organization are estimated to exceed one million euros.

The organization offered itself through social networks, where it advertised videos displaying false documents to travel through Schengen territory and thus attract interested customers. Once the client contacted the network, they asked for their phone number so that they could contact the manufacturers of the false documents.

They asked the client for the personal data by instant messaging to carry out the document and to make half of the payment through an international money transfer company. When they finished manufacturing, they sent him a photo via a message to his mobile phone so that he could pay the rest of the payment and sent it by courier to members of the organization located in Spain within seven days.

Divided into two branches



The criminal organization was made up of members who were divided into two branches of criminal activities: one with functions of receiving and collecting money from clients in Spain, mostly of Syrian origin, but also from Algeria, Uzbekistan, Lebanon, Turkmenistan, Egypt, Libya, Iraq, Azerbaijan and Morocco. Another with functions of sending false documents to Spain, made up of people of Syrian nationality and who operated from their center for the manufacture of false documents in Istanbul.

90 people have been arrested in 26 provinces: Alicante (10), Almería (18), Badajoz (2), Cádiz (3), Cáceres (1), Castellón (2), Córdoba (1), Cuenca (1), Gerona (2), Gran Canaria (2), Granada (1), Guadalajara (1), Guipúzcoa (6), Huelva (7), Madrid (9), Málaga (1), Murcia (9), Balearic Islands (1 ), Lérida (2), Palencia (1), Pontevedra (1), Soria (1), Seville (1), Tarragona (1), Valencia (5) and Vizcaya (1).