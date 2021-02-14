The Region of Murcia is recovering from the bad figures that the balance of the pandemic showed last Friday and in the last hours the numbers of positives, deaths and admitted to hospitals in the Community have fallen. In the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has registered nine deaths from coronavirus. They are five women and four men, aged between 74 and 88 years. Three of the victims come from Cartagena, two from Yecla and the rest from Murcia, Totana, Jumilla and Cieza.

Regarding the situation of the hospitals in the Region of Murcia, the number of admitted falls to 534, almost fifty less than last day. In the last week, the number of inmates has fallen by 35%. The Intensive Care Units also see reduced the high pressure they suffer with six fewer patients compared to Friday, 132 in total, 20% less than a week ago.

The Epidemiology Service reported 118 new cases this Saturday, a figure much lower than the 285 the day before. This decrease is not only due to the lower number of tests carried out, 2,635 in total, it is also due to the drop in the positivity rate, which went from 7.6% to 4.4% in the last 24 hours.

Of the 118 new cases, 38 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 13 to Cartagena, 10 to Yecla, nine to Totana, seven to Cieza, five to Lorca and four to Abarán. The rest are distributed among various locations