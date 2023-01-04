“The terrorists attacked the town of Mahas this morning using two booby-trapped vehicles. They targeted a civilian area and we confirmed that nine people, all civilians, were killed in the two explosions,” local security official Abdullah Adan told AFP by phone.

The terrorist “Al-Shabaab” movement is often behind such operations targeting the Somali army and civilians alike.

bulk losses

In recent months, the “Al-Shabaab” movement has suffered wholesale losses, and government forces, with the support of clan militants, have regained several strategic areas that were under the movement’s control in Hiran governorate, since the launch of military operations to expel Al-Shabaab from the areas it occupies in the center and south of the country.

The Somali government launched an unprecedented war on terrorism during the last three months, and relied on several axes, as follows: