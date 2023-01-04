“The terrorists attacked the town of Mahas this morning using two booby-trapped vehicles. They targeted a civilian area and we confirmed that nine people, all civilians, were killed in the two explosions,” local security official Abdullah Adan told AFP by phone.
The terrorist “Al-Shabaab” movement is often behind such operations targeting the Somali army and civilians alike.
bulk losses
In recent months, the “Al-Shabaab” movement has suffered wholesale losses, and government forces, with the support of clan militants, have regained several strategic areas that were under the movement’s control in Hiran governorate, since the launch of military operations to expel Al-Shabaab from the areas it occupies in the center and south of the country.
The Somali government launched an unprecedented war on terrorism during the last three months, and relied on several axes, as follows:
- Targeting administrative centers and specific locations to paralyze movement and its operations, which is a qualitative shift in the military operations led by the Somali army.
- Coordinating with the tribes affected by the movement and who want to eliminate them after draining them financially through taxes and constant threats to their security.
- Intensifying and successive operations to impede the movement from being able to arrange its ranks and carry out operations targeting the security forces.
- Drying up all financial sources, because the economic axis is the lifeblood of the movement, which seeks to secure resources to purchase weapons and carry out operations.
- Neutralizing any economic entities, whether companies or individuals that may pay taxes or funds, that may assist the movement in its terrorist operations.
