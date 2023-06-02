At least nine people died on June 1 in the violent protests unleashed in Senegal, after the sentence to two years in prison for corruption of minors against the opposition leader, Ousmane Sonkowhich would prevent him from running in the 2024 presidential elections, the Government reported today.

“We note with regret the violence that led to the destruction of public and private property, in addition to the regrettable death of nine people in Dakar and Ziguinchor,” Interior Minister Antoine Félix Diome said at a press conference given early in the morning. this June 2 in the Senegalese capital.

The State of Senegal has taken all measures to guarantee the safety of people

“We wish to express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, showing all our support to those affected,” Diome said.

The head of the Interior indicated that, “after verifying the dissemination of hateful and subversive messages on social networks,” the Government decided “temporarily suspend the use of certain digital applications through which violence and hatred are called”.

“The State of Senegal has taken all measures to guarantee the safety of the people,” added the minister, who asked the population for “calm and serenity”.

A point of confrontation between the youth and the authorities was a university.

Hundreds of young people took to the streets of various cities in Senegal on June 1 after learning of the sentence against Sonko.

The protests took place in different neighborhoods of Dakar, but also in some towns such as Ziguinchor, Bignona (South), Saint-Louis, Louga (North), Kaolack (Centre-West) and Mbour (West).

Protesters erected barricades using burning tires and vehicles, threw stones at police forces and carried out acts of looting in shops and public buildings.

In response, the authorities used tear gas to disperse the protesters.

In a statement, Sonko’s party, Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity (Pastef), said the “Custom verdict is the latest leg of conspiracy by Macky Sall and his henchmen against this country’s leading opponent.”

Pastef called for mobilization throughout Senegal and asked law enforcement and the Army to side with the people.

A court in Dakar sentenced Sonko to two years in prison for corruption of minors after being accused by a young masseuse, Adji Sarr, of “repeated rapes” and “death threats”.

This sentence makes the opponent ineligible as a candidate for the presidential elections scheduled for February 2024according to the Senegalese Electoral Code.

The verdict was announced at a time of protests by his supporters, while Sonko has been held at his home for the past 28 years, where he has been surrounded by law enforcement, a restriction that Amnesty International described as illegal.

This prosecution took place after the opposition leader was sentenced, on May 8, to six months in prison for defamation and public insults to a Senegalese minister after accusing him of corruption.

Sonko has denounced the “instrumentalization” of justice by Macky Sall, who has led the country since 2012, in order to prevent him from running for the 2024 elections.

Known for his “anti-establishment” speech, the opposition leader criticizes bad governance, corruption and French neocolonialism and has many followers among Senegalese youth.

Senegal is known for its stability and democratic tradition and is the only country in the West African region that has not suffered a coup.

