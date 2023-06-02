Nine people were killed in protests that erupted across Senegal on Thursday after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was sentenced to two years in jail. This was confirmed by Antoine Diome, Minister of the Interior, in a televised appearance in which he also acknowledged that the Government had temporarily suspended the use of social networks and platforms such as WhatsApp, Twitter or YouTube. Numerous public and private buildings have been destroyed, from colleges to supermarkets, gas stations and a train station, and intense clashes between young people and law enforcement in different parts of the country until late at night. This Friday, the Government deployed the Army at strategic points in the capital in anticipation of new protests.

“We note with regret the violence that led to the destruction of public and private property and, unfortunately, nine deaths in Dakar and Ziguinchor,” said the minister in his brief address. “After noting the spread of hateful and subversive messages on social networks, the State of Senegal, with all sovereignty, has decided to temporarily suspend the use of certain digital applications,” he added. Finally, he reminded the media of the obligation to respect the press code to prevent any attack against State security, called for calm and assured that the Government is taking “all necessary security measures.”

One of these measures has been the positioning of the military at strategic points in the capital, which began to be highly visible this Friday. Subsequently, Abdou Karim Fofana, government spokesman, confirmed to Reuters the deployment of the Army “to reinforce security.” One of the hot spots of the protests was the Chiekh Anta Diop University, where the damage has been extensive. Dozens of cars were set on fire and several faculties razed. This Friday morning, hundreds of students who had been trapped inside the campus have gradually gone to their cities and towns in the interior of the country.

Violence between protesters and police was also especially intense in cities in the south of the country, such as Ziguinchor and Bignona, as well as in Mbour, Kaolack or Saint Louis, in the north. In several towns, supermarkets and gas stations were set on fire. The circulation of the train that connects the capital with Diamniadio was interrupted after the Rufisque station burned down, among other incidents. Most bus services have also been suspended; schools and shops closed, as well as the public administration.

This Friday morning, some businesses reopened their doors, especially in neighborhoods that did not register incidents the day before. Isolated protests were registered at different points and the authorities kept in force the ban on riding motorcycles, a means frequently used by young people to get around. In Gueule Tappé, a neighborhood in a district of Dakar, the young carpenter Demba Ba expressed the fear of many Senegalese. “We are tired of this situation, we have been with this uncertainty for months now. But I will tell you one thing: if they send Sonko to jail, the protests will go much further than they did yesterday, ”he assured.

A court in Dakar sentenced Sonko on Thursday to two years in prison and pay a fine of about 900 euros for the crime of “corruption of young people”, which could prevent him from presenting his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections. In February 2021, Sonko was denounced by Adji Sarr, a young employee of a massage parlor, who accused him of repeatedly raping her under death threats. However, the court acquitted the opposition leader of these crimes and sentenced him for sexually “corrupting” the young woman, a crime included in article 324 of the Senegalese Penal Code and which consists of “attacking morality, executing, favoring or habitually facilitating the debauchery or corruption of young people under the age of 21.”

Since the filing of the complaint, Sonko has assured that everything was a setup used by the powers to prevent him from running for the elections in February 2024. This is what his followers and thousands of Senegalese who took to the streets of the country believe. protest as soon as the verdict is known. Until this Thursday, the opposition leader continued to be held by the Police and incommunicado from abroad in his house in the Cité Keur Gorgui neighborhood, in the Senegalese capital.

The tension had been increasing since last Sunday, when the opposition leader was arrested by the forces of order and taken by force to his home. In an intervention recorded in his own house and which he managed to get abroad, Sonko assured that he was “kidnapped” and called on the population to take to the streets to protest. His lawyers and members of his party tried to visit him, but the agents prevented them from entering.

At the bottom of all this tension is the fact that President Macky Sall, in power since 2012, is considering running for a third term in the February 2024 elections, a possibility now expressly prohibited in the Constitution. Sall considers that he is empowered to run in the elections because the fundamental law was reformed during his first term and the limitation imposed would not apply retroactively. This has also been done recently by Alpha Condé in Guinea, who ended up being overthrown by a coup, or Alassane Ouattara in the Ivory Coast.

Ousmane Sonko is very popular, especially among young people, thanks to a speech that broke with the current government and his frontal fight against corruption, which he has maintained since his time as a union leader when he was an official of the Tax Administration. In 2017, he made the leap into politics and was elected deputy at the head of his party, African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity (Pastef), which allowed him to amplify his pan-African and anti-colonialist discourse through his seat in the National Assembly. In 2019 he came third in the presidential elections with 15% of the votes and the coalition he leads was on the verge of wresting the absolute majority from the party in power in the 2022 legislatures.

