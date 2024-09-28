Saturday, September 28, 2024, 11:30



At least nine people died and eleven were seriously injured last morning, victims of two Russian bombings against a hospital in the Sumi region, in northeastern Ukraine, the Minister of the Interior of the occupied country, Igor Klimenko, announced on Saturday through of the Telegram social network.

The first attack “killed one person” and damaged several floors of a building at the health center, so it was evacuated, he explained. When the police and rescue teams arrived at the scene, “the enemy shelled again during the evacuation of patients, causing more victims,” ​​he said.

Hours later, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that 113 patients have been evacuated as a result of the drone attacks, while rescue operations continue. «We save lives. “We do our best to provide our people with the help they need,” he said.

«Everyone in the world who talks about this war should pay attention to where Russia is hitting. They are at war with hospitals, civilian assets and people’s lives. “Only force can force Russia to make peace,” he stated.

Zelensky has emphasized that “peace through strength is the only correct path” and has thanked those who help them follow that path, which sounds like a veiled criticism of those who insist that Ukraine sit down to negotiate with Russia.

Among the dead is a police officer. This is the colonel of the Sumi corps, Igor Poladich. For the second day in a row, the Ukrainian Police have lost members of their staff,” Klimenko lamented, recalling the Russian attack the day before against a police station in Krivoy Rog.

The regional authorities also specified on Telegram that the two bombings were carried out with Shahed drones. The second attack also hit a residential area.

Sumi is the main city of a region bordering Russia with the same name.