Investigators gather at the crime scene. At least nine people were shot dead during a Chinese New Year celebration in the Los Angeles area. © Jae C. Hong/AP/dpa

A violent crime breaks out in California not far from a Chinese New Year celebration. Several people die. The background is still unclear.

Los Angeles (AP) – Nine people were shot dead during a Chinese New Year celebration in the Los Angeles area. The crime happened on Saturday evening (local time) in Monterey Park, an eastern suburb of the Pacific metropolis in the US state of California, as the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter.

According to media reports, numerous people were also injured by gunshots. According to eyewitnesses, a man shot himself with an automatic rifle.

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, it was still unclear whether there had been any arrests. The owner of a restaurant near the crime scene said three people ran into his place and asked him to lock the door. They said the shooter carried so much ammunition that he could reload over and over again. dpa