A storm front moves over Italy. Floods claim at least nine dead, several people are missing.

Floods in Italy: Death toll rises to nine – red alert widespread

Storm – alarm in Italy: State of emergency due to flooding

Dramatic situation in Italy: Germans among the fatalities in Emilia-Romagna

in : Germans among the fatalities in Emilia-Romagna This News ticker for the storm and the floods in Italy is updated regularly.

Update from May 18, 7:50 a.m.: After the floods in Italy, landslides are now feared, the news portal reported La Stampa. Hardly any rain showers are expected on Thursday, but the red alert for new flooding still applies. Nine people have died as a result of the violent storms.

A man walks his dog on a flooded street. After heavy rainfall, the Italian regions of Emilia-Romagna and Marche experienced flooding, some of which were dramatic. © Luca Bruno/dpa

So far, around 13,000 people have been evacuated, it said. Villanova di Ravenna, Filetto and Roncalceci are subject to immediate evacuation given the risk of flooding. The residents are to be fetched from the villages with buses. Already on Thursday night there were river crossings in the Ravenna area. Many people are still without electricity.

Floods in Italy: 50,000 people are without electricity

Update from May 17, 10:31 p.m.: Because of the sometimes extreme floods in Italy, 50,000 people are without electricity and 100,000 people without a mobile phone network, according to civil defense. Regional rail traffic in Emilia-Romagna has been completely discontinued.

In 36 hours, it rained an average of 200 liters of water per square meter, and in some areas even 500 liters, according to Stefano Bonaccini, president of the hardest-hit region of Emilia-Romagna.

Update from May 17, 7:50 p.m.: The storms in Italy continue. Months of rain falls in a matter of hours. On Wednesday, Italian Civil Protection called on residents of northern Italy to avoid unnecessary car journeys and to work from home if possible. Red alert has already been issued for Thursday.

Update from May 17, 3:56 p.m.: The number of dead as a result of the devastating storms in Italy has risen to nine. On Wednesday afternoon, a 44-year-old man drowned in San Lazzaro di Savena near Bologna, including the Italian La Stampa reported.

Floods in Italy: man drowns in front of house

According to the report, the man wanted to clean his flooded garage and, together with a pump, lowered himself into a shaft in front of his house. He apparently fell into the shaft and then drowned. Surveillance cameras nearby should therefore prove this theory with video recordings.

Floods in Italy: the death toll rises to eight – the red alert continues

May 17 update at 2:21 p.m: It is a tragic record: at least eight people died in the floods in Italy. Several people are still missing. Thousands had to leave their homes in the Emilia-Romagna region. The areas around Bologna, Faenza and the Ravenna area are particularly affected. The cities of Cesena, Faenza, Senigallia, Riccione and Rimini struggled with masses of water. The flooded A14 motorway near Bologna is closed. The rail traffic is at a standstill. The planned Formula 1 race – the Imola Grand Prix – at the weekend has been cancelled.

“24 municipalities are flooded, 50,000 are without electricity,” said Italy’s Minister for Civil Protection, Nello Musumeci on Wednesday. The rain is letting up for the moment. A brief ray of hope after the torrential downpour of the past few hours. However, due to the heavy rainfall in the last few hours, flooding is still to be expected in the valley sections. Rainfall in the higher areas is yet to arrive, experts warn.

In addition, new storms are already announced for Thursday (May 18). The red alert continues to apply in Emilia-Romagna. After a brief improvement in the weather without precipitation, the red alert applies from Thursday 6 p.m. to Friday midnight. Romagna and Bologna are again particularly affected. But the Italian civil defense also warns of storms in the Marche and in Tuscany.

May 17 update at 1:27 p.m: The death toll in the province of Forlì continues to rise. Six fatalities have now been reported. A man died in a landslide in his garden in the Cesena area, according to media reports. According to initial findings, a hill near his home had collapsed because of the heavy rains. The man had been buried by the masses of earth.

Critical weather conditions in Italy: Formula 1 wants to cancel the GP in Imola

Update from May 17, 1:15 p.m.: Formula 1 in Imola will probably be canceled because of the sometimes dramatic floods in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna. The Italian news agency Ansa claims to have learned this from circles. The Imola Grand Prix was scheduled to take place this weekend. An official confirmation is still pending.

Woman’s body on the beach of Cesenatico – the mayor comments on the details

May 17 update at 12:34 p.m: After the discovery of a woman’s body on the beach of Cesenatico, much is still unclear. According to initial information, it is said to be a German, according to several Italian media reports. “We don’t know the reasons yet, there are police investigations,” said the mayor of Cesenatico, Matteo Gozzoli, in a statement live on Facebook, like the Italian newspaper La Stampa reported. The body was found on the beach, the mayor emphasized. The storm claimed at least five lives in Italy. The official number of missing persons has yet to be determined, it is said.

Storms and floods in Italy: the death toll is increasing

May 17 update at 12:12 p.m: The death toll is increasing. Five people died in the severe storm in Italy. This is confirmed by the Forlì-Cesena prefecture in the Emilia-Romagna region. Carabinieri divers discovered two bodies in the city of Forlì. It is said to be a man and a woman, both of whom had been reported missing in the past few hours.

More rain and more red alert: Thousands of people have to be evacuated

May 17 update at 11:28 am: Entire districts are flooded. The water sometimes reaches up to the first floor. The river Savio leads to extreme high water. 5,000 people have to be evacuated in Emilia Romagna, reports the Italian news agency Ansa, citing Civil Protection Minister Nella Musumeci. The consequences of the storm are not yet foreseeable. Chaos reigns on the Adriatic. Little by little, reports arrive.

Train service between Florence and Bologna is restricted. Some routes to Rimini are completely closed or restricted.

Storm in Italy: Motta Bridge near Bologna collapses

May 17 update at 10:58 am: The situation in Italy remains critical. The Motta Bridge in the Bologna area collapsed. It couldn’t withstand the masses of water during the night, the pressure was too great, reports the Italian newspaper Republica.

Motorways, such as the A14, are flooded and sections are temporarily closed to traffic. A so-called transit ban for heavy vehicles was issued on some roads in order to facilitate the operations of the rescue services.

Dramatic situation in Italy: Germans among the fatalities in Emilia-Romagna

Update from May 17, 10 a.m: The storm situation in Italy continues. The Emilia Romagna region in particular has been hit by severe flooding.

At least three people died, including a woman from Germany. The body was therefore found on the beach in Cesenatico on Wednesday morning. This is reported by several Italian media unanimously. Masses of water probably washed the woman’s body onto the beach.

Severe weather alarm in Italy: state of emergency due to flooding – three dead

First report from May 17, 2023: Rome – Civil defense had already warned of severe storms with floods and landslides in Italy on Monday. In Emilia Romagna and Marche there is now a state of emergency. The situation is developing dynamically, the situation is getting worse: three people have died and at least four are currently missing. Hundreds were evacuated. More storms are announced.

Severe weather in Italy causes dramatic flooding

Severe storms have been hitting Emilia Romagna and Marche since Tuesday. The areas around Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena, Rimini and Bologna are affected by flooding. The Italian fire brigade Vigili del Fuoco is in constant use.

In the town of Cesena, the Savio River burst its banks. Rescuers rescue dozens of people stuck on the roofs of their homes. A family with two young children has to be evacuated from their home in Forlì. Drivers trapped in the water have to be extricated from their vehicles.

Floods also in Croatia

After days of rain, flooding has wreaked havoc in parts of Croatia. The Una, a tributary of the Sava, had burst its banks. Civil defense and volunteers built sandbag dams. The authorities in the 2,700-inhabitant community declared a state of emergency.

There were also floods in the small town of Obrovac near Zadar in the Dalmatian hinterland. The old town there was already flooded on Monday after the Zrmanja river burst its banks. The water level dropped again there on Tuesday, according to media reports. More rain is also forecast for the next few days. (ml/dpa)

