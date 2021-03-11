Nine European countries have stopped or temporarily limited vaccination with AstraZeneca due to thrombosis in their vaccinated patients. It is reported by “BBC”.

Thus, Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg stopped the use of the drug from a specific batch of one million doses, which was supplied to 17 European countries. At the same time, Denmark, Iceland and Norway have stopped all their supplies of this vaccine.

Total, by data Of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), 22 cases of thrombosis were recorded in the territory of the association for three million AstraZeneca vaccinated. The regulator does not link this phenomenon with the use of the vaccine, but the investigation of deaths continues.

Earlier it was reported that Germany will not suspend the use of the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in the country, despite reports of the death of patients who received it due to blood clots. They emphasized that there is no evidence of a lethal outcome precisely because of vaccinations.