The governments of Argentina, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and the Dominican Republic expressed concern on Monday (29) about the development of the presidential elections in Venezuela.

In a joint statement released today, the nine countries demand a full review of the election results and call for an urgent meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS).

The statement emphasizes the need for the presence of independent electoral observers to ensure respect for the will of the Venezuelan people, who participated massively and peacefully in the elections.

“The vote count must be transparent and the results must not raise doubts,” the statement said.

Given the situation, the governments of these countries announced that they will request an urgent meeting of the OAS Permanent Council with the aim of issuing a resolution that safeguards the will of the people, framed in the Democratic Charter and the fundamental principles of democracy in the region.

This appeal to the OAS aims to ensure that democratic values ​​are respected and that a fair and transparent electoral process is guaranteed in Venezuela.

The signatory countries consider the intervention of the OAS crucial to resolve the situation and maintain democratic stability in the region.

The joint statement reflects the growing international concern about the situation in Venezuela and the determination of these governments to take concrete steps to ensure that the will of the Venezuelan people is respected and that democratic principles prevail.

According to the first and only bulletin released so far by the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro was reelected with 51.2% of the votes, against 44.2% obtained by the opponent Edmundo González Urrutia.

The president of the electoral body, Elvis Amoroso, an ally of the dictator, who announced the data more than six hours after the polls closed, said that the result released corresponds to the counting of 80% of the votes cast in this Sunday’s elections, which saw a massive turnout of voters throughout the day.

However, anti-Chavista leader María Corina Machado said in the early hours of Monday that the new president-elect of Venezuela is former ambassador Urrutia, from the opposition bloc Plataforma Unitaria Democrática (PUD), arguing that in more than 40% of the records transmitted by the electoral body he obtained 70% of the votes.

Before presenting the results, the president of the CNE reported that the data transmission system suffered an attack, which will be investigated, which is why the announcement of the winner took longer than expected, although he did not give further details.