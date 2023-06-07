Some specialists believe that what happened in Europe some 7,400 years ago was like encountering an alien civilization. For tens of thousands of years, Europeans had been nomadic hunters, the only known way of life on a vast and virtually unpopulated continent. Until they met immigrants from Anatolia, in present-day Turkey, who brought with them agriculture, livestock and a sedentary lifestyle. Their advance through the northern Mediterranean was so rapid—barely a century—that it is believed that they traveled in small boats along the coast. It was a time of conflicts and coexistence. Farmers interbred with locals until they were absorbed; although there were isolated clans of hunters faithful to their way of life for another 1,000 years. It is what is known as the Neolithic revolution, which laid the foundations of civilization.

One of the biggest enigmas of this time is how this revolution came to Africa. One hypothesis is that it appeared spontaneously, with a second invention of crops, and another that it arrived about 5,000 years ago, at the hands of shepherds and farmers from the Near East.

Now, a team led by scientists from the University of Burgos and Uppsala (Sweden) shows that the Neolithic reached this area in the same chronology as Europe, about 7,400 years ago. Their conclusions, published in Natureare based on the analysis of teeth and bones unearthed in four sites in Morocco, and their comparison with other existing ones.

The key is in the Kaf Taht el-Ghar cave, on the northern coast of the Strait on the Moroccan side, where human remains, seeds and pieces of pottery decorated with mollusk shells were found. They were practically identical to those that had been found on the Peninsula.

Kaf Taht el-Ghar cave, Early Neolithic.

“It was like finding a baroque cathedral in the middle of Aztec Mexico,” explains Rafael Martínez Sánchez, an archaeologist at the University of Córdoba and co-author of the study.

Going or coming back?

In the 50s of the last century, when Morocco was still a Spanish protectorate, the Catalan archaeologist Miquel Tarradell was the first to excavate this place. It was speculated that the decorated pottery from the Peninsula had been brought by immigrants from North Africa crossing the Strait, explains Martínez. But upon seeing the ceramics, Tarradell changed his mind and postulated that it was the other way around: the Iberians took them to Africa, although he died in 1995 without being able to prove it.

DNA analysis of four individuals from this site has now cleared up the mystery. The genetic profile of these farmers is 75% the same as that of those of the Peninsula. And about another third is North African. The conclusive proof of the origin of these immigrants is that they also carry a bit of DNA from European hunter-gatherers who had been assimilated earlier.

The conclusion of the work is that a group of farmers from the Iberian Peninsula arrived in North Africa, interbred with local populations and settled, bringing agriculture to the continent for the first time, some 1,000 years earlier than previously thought. Probably, they crossed the Strait in wooden boats, without sails, using only oars, Martínez points out, although no remains of these boats are known.

“It is something never seen. In Europe hunters and gatherers never assumed the Neolithic way of life on their own, it was always by absorption. Cristina Valdiosera, University of Burgos

The enigmatic thing is that in Ifri n’Amr o’Moussa, some 300 kilometers to the south, there is another site at least a century later where remains of seeds, pottery and livestock have been found, but its inhabitants have turned out to be 100% indigenous. Their DNA is indistinguishable from the nomadic hunter-gatherer populations that inhabited this area for around 15,000 years, including their tradition of pulling out the two front teeth of the upper jaw to differentiate themselves, as Louise Humphrey and Abdeljalil Bouzouggar explain in a companion article. .

A few centuries later, the local populations had embraced a settled life, although they did not mix with the immigrants from Europe, as if there were a well-defined border similar to the one that existed in parts of Europe between farmers and the last hunters.

“It’s something never seen,” he says. Cristina Valdiosera, molecular biologist from the University of Burgos and co-author of the work. “In Europe hunters and gatherers never took on the Neolithic way of life on their own, it was always through absorption,” she points out.

At the edge of collapse

In 2018, Valdiosera led a similar study on the peninsula that demonstrated the presence of farmers at times very similar to those seen now in Morocco. The genetic specialist estimates that the first groups of immigrants who crossed the Strait numbered dozens of individuals and

Researcher Juan Carlos Vera in the Ifri n’Amr o’Moussa cave, early Neolithic.

that there must have been several waves along the same route.

Before the arrival of the first farmers, the populations of North Africa were on the brink of extinction. If during the last ice age in Europe the population collapsed to barely 5,000 people, in North Africa only 1,400 remained, according to the work. The arrival of immigrants was a salvation for them, argues Valdiosera, since it increased genetic diversity and prevented the evils of inbreeding.

The study confirms that some 1,000 years after the first Neolithic migratory wave, a second one arrived from the Near East, which now followed the southern Mediterranean coast until it reached present-day Morocco. The DNA of three people who lived 6,400 years ago found in Skhirat-Rouazi, on the west coast of the country, shows the genetic mark of this new wave of immigrants. That same mark is found in the current populations of the Maghreb and also in the Guanches of the Canary Islands, whose origin is in immigrants from North Africa.

total miscegenation

The most recent site analyzed is that of Kehf el Baroud, some 50 kilometers south of the previous one. In this case, its inhabitants already show DNA from the first Iberian farmers, as well as from the autochthonous populations of North Africa and pastoralist immigrants from the Middle East. A total mix.

Ron Pinhasi, an expert in evolutionary anthropology at the University of Vienna, calls this “an exciting and important study.” “There was a lot of debate about whether the Neolithic arose spontaneously or whether it came from Europe or the Middle East. Surprisingly, we see all of that happen, though not at the same time. The first to start this period were the Iberian farmers. And here the most interesting thing is that they mixed with the locals, while some locals did not mix with them, ”he highlights.

Carles Lalueza Fox, a CSIC geneticist, believes that “with this there is no longer any example that the Neolithic could be transmitted culturally.” “Although it was the mainstream thinking a few decades ago, I think it’s clear that agriculture is not something that can be simply explained or copied. Like any trade, it requires people who know it, that is, emigrants, at least in the first moment ”, he explains.

