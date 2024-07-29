“Ashes”: Escaped contract prisoners sought in Belgorod Region

Nine prisoners who had signed contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry escaped from a training ground in the Belgorod Region, reports Telegram– channel “Ash”.

According to him, the incident took place at a training ground in the Korocha district. The Shebekino police departments received a description of the fugitives. It is known that two of the fugitives were convicted of violence, three of causing grievous bodily harm, and another contract soldier received a term for illegal deprivation of liberty. The rest were convicted under more lenient articles.

It is noted that the contract prisoners escaped on July 26 and 27. They may now be in Belgorod or Shebekino.

Earlier it became known that in the Urals, a former participant in the special military operation (SVO), 42-year-old Vladimir Shcherbakov, beat to death with a log an 82-year-old pensioner for 180 thousand rubles.