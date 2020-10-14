Spain is divided into two: nine communities have been reducing their incidence of the coronavirus and in seven it is increasing. The second wave of the epidemic is being a tug of war of measures and countermeasures, regions in which the virus shoots up, drops and, at times, rises again. Or vice versa. If something has become clear in these three long months of experience, it is that there are no magic recipes and that at this point they are being blindsided: the virus does not always do what logic would dictate, nor does it respond mathematically to the limitations imposed by the governments.

Throughout the month of September, nine communities apparently reached a peak from which their cumulative incidence in 14 days began to decline. Apparently, because the data is not always consolidated and trends can change. They are the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, Madrid, Murcia, the Basque Country and La Rioja. Castilla y León is stabilized, with a rebound in the last two days. According to the daily reports of the Ministry of Health, all reached that ceiling between the 24th and 29th of last month, except the Basque Country (on the 9th) and Cantabria (on the 16th).

Doing a uniform analysis is useless. The moment in which the trend changed differs between the 170 cases per 100,000 inhabitants of the Balearic Islands to the 784 of Madrid, although the majority is between 300 and 400. It also has little to do with the demographic and socioeconomic reality. Cantabria is not at all similar – where few cases trigger the incidence, as happened in Santoña, which was fenced 14 days before rounding the curve – to Madrid, which experienced a sustained growth of positives for three months and began to decline the same week in the one that imposed isolation measures to the neighborhoods with more incidence.

“We have acted forcefully and energetically when the situation was not under control, with confinement of buildings or entire populations. But the pandemic behavior is very erratic and can change at any time ”, said Miguel Rodríguez, Minister of Health of Cantabria on Monday at RNE.

The unpredictability of the virus is something in which Fernando Rodríguez Artalejo, professor in Public Health at the Autonomous University of Madrid, agrees. He gives the example of Navarra, a community with characteristics that a priori make it easier to control the virus – it lists good tracking capacity, a powerful health system, small population centers without large displacements, high incomes and low levels of overcrowding – and where is fired.

“It is not something that we can measure in a laboratory, it depends on many social factors and we have very few tools to establish why it rises or falls, and the ones we have are imprecise,” says the professor. In his opinion, it is impossible to attribute the changes in trend to one or other limitations. “They are applied in packages and it seems that they work, but no one knows exactly which ones do it best,” he explains, referring to the recipes that are being used in Spain and that, in one way or another, sooner or later, have applied to all the communities that have managed to lower their incidence: reduction of social groups, limitation of hours and capacity in premises and limitation of mobility, in the most extreme cases.

But these kinds of decisions do not come alone. Artalejo warns that at the same time, events take place in society that may be even more important: the return to school and work, the arrival of autumn and bad weather, or the attitude of citizens. “It is very possible that when certain thresholds are reached and some measures are imposed, the behavior of the people is generally more cautious and also affects the fall of the figures,” he concludes.

In this evolution of the epidemic, several experts point to Madrid as another example that things do not always happen at the expected pace. The fall in the statistics occurred at the same time that the toughest measures were imposed in the health districts, that is, there was no delay for them to take effect. And, although community cases are conditioned by an increase in the delay in notification, methodological changes that lead to fewer tests, the rate of hospitalizations is also decreasing since that same week; and this curve should bend even longer, based on what we know about the virus.

Although no epidemiologist consulted knows exactly how to explain this drop, Carlos Chaccour, a researcher at the ISGlobal health institute, points out, for example, that mobility in the city, according to studies published by Google, began to decline in mid-September, before the strictest measures imposed by the Community, which arrived on the 21st. At that time, they had only limited social gatherings to 10 people and imposed some capacity limits on wakes and bars, but still allowing hotel activity at 75%.

As José María Vergeles, Extremadura Health Councilor, explains to this newspaper, the restrictive measures also send a message and affect the psychology of citizens. In his community, from 200 cases of accumulated incidence they begin to impose measures and at 250 they harden them, in the form of confinements in the smallest localities and with restrictions in family gatherings and hospitality in the largest. “We are seeing a reduction rapidly being noticed,” he says. Extremadura reached its peak on September 24, with 298 positives per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous 14 days, practically a week after imposing restrictive measures similar to those of phase 2 in Badajoz.

Another example of bending the curve is Murcia, which has combined restrictive social measures (it was the first to limit the groups to six people), with very harsh measures in the municipalities with the highest incidence. Both Castilla y León and Castilla-La Mancha were progressively imposing limitations and confinements, but their peak came at the same time as Madrid, which has an enormous influence on what happens in its neighbors. In the Balearic Islands, its Health Minister, Patricia Gómez, is prudent after verifying that communities that seemed to have controlled infections have suffered rebound. The Government of the islands has issued 26 resolutions on health matters since the end of the state of alarm, from limited capacity to closures of specific neighborhoods. “One fact that I think was decisive is the prohibition of nightlife, which was not even opened after the state of alarm, and the bottle” says Gómez.

Of the nine communities that appear to be on the right track, most have been trending for just over two weeks. Only Cantabria and the Basque Country show a constant evolution over a longer period, although the latter has rebounded this Tuesday, so it will be necessary to check over time whether it is an artifact in the series or a new change in trend. It is too early to claim victory. Even in these, nobody rules out new increases in this tug of war with the coronavirus. Andrea Burón, vice president of the Spanish Society of Public Health, emphasizes that the data can be unstable and that there are many buts to be put in when evaluating which measures are effective: “If it is a more or less urban place, the public transport … ”.

If we are in a second wave in which these peaks are final or we are in an endemic in which there will be fluctuations for months, until the vaccine or group immunity arrives, it is something that only time can tell. Meanwhile, although there is no magic recipe to lower the incidence, what experts agree on is that the sooner you act, the easier it is to control the virus.

With information from Lucia Bohórquez Y Virginia Vadillo.

