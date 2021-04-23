Already in Anduva, Luis Miguel Ramis had to pull alternatives to make up the eleven and this Sunday will not be the exception since Tenerife has up to nine casualties to receive Castellón (Heliodoro, 7:30 pm). The positive is that, at least, he recovers Javi Alonso, absent against Mirandés for five yellow cards. In defense, Bruno Wilson is still down due to an overload of the right quadriceps that has already made him miss the last three games. Depending on your feelings it could be at least on the list. The medical part was added last Friday by Alex Muñoz who has a fibrillar tear in the vastus medius of the quadriceps of the left thigh. In addition, the left-handed side has been lame because Carlos Pomares is sanctioned.

In midfield, Álex Bermejo continues his bad streak with injuries as a grade II myofascial injury was detected in the left adductor, so he will be absent for several weeks. Ramón Folch, for his part, evolves favorably from a fibrillar tear of the right soleus, although he will not be on Sunday. The last to join was Gio Zarfino, who in Cartagonova retired on a stretcher and after undergoing different tests he was diagnosed with significant edema of the soft tissues of the right ankle, with intraosseous edema and without bone or ligament involvement.

Suso Santana, due to close contact with a partner of the subsidiary who tested positive for COVID-19, will also not be able to participate since he must comply with the established protocol. And those who have not played for a long time are Jacobo González and Borja Lasso, although the first of them could reappear soon. Finally, neither will the Blue and White coach nor Josema Gil, one of his assistants, be on the bench, since both were sent off in Anduva and have been sanctioned with two games.