The TV owned by Discovery would like to move more and more towards a generalist television.

Fabio Fazio prepares to land on Nine with his program What’s the weather like. The host signed a contract with Discovery. This is the company’s first step towards transforming its flagship channel into a generalist television.

Until now, Nine only broadcast sectoral programs and rarely live. With the arrival of Fazio we will enter a new phase of Nove, which aims to grow its audience more and more.

“We’ve never done a live program for four hours, but our audience is ready to be surprised. It is a sort of crowning achievement of the path we have traversed. Fazio’s program has authenticity within. Next to the interviews there is the table, with characters who tell reality, distorting it with irony, a light soul that we lacked. There is incredible enthusiasm for his arrival” – the words spoken to Fanpage by Laura Carafoli, head of content and local productions of Discovery Warner.

“Today it is essential to be contemporary, we open up to the world of generalist TV” – he announced.

But Fazio Fazio is not the only new arrival on Nine. There may be more soon, starting with Barbara D’Urso. Laura Carafoli has hinted that they are making a little thought but not for this season where the schedule is now closed, but for the next one.

“D’Urso is a larger than life character, witty, very curious, a character about whom many things can be said: she is a woman who made the history of television. I’ve always followed her – He admitted.

But also watch out for another program that could land on Nove. We are talking about Temptation Island that would end up in Discovery’s sights.

Laura defined it “an open-air soap opera with a writing element that has the ability to keep the audience hooked”.