Publifestival, the International Social Advertising Festival, has celebrated its 17th edition at CaixaForum Madrid, awarding the 2023 Platino and Agency of the Year awards to Germinal & Brandon Love, a communication and design agency from the Region of Murcia. In addition, it has won the award for best performance, making it the most awarded agency at the prestigious festival.

The Murcian agency collects up to nine awards for its works ‘Pulsa On’ and ‘Eternal Murcia’, for the Murcia City Council; ‘POOR’ for the EAPN Anti-Poverty Network; ‘Dances of the world’ for Claudia Morgana; and ‘Ingenium Nostrum’ and ‘Thinkin Azul’ for the Seneca Foundation.

With this recognition, the company, based in Murcia since the beginning of 2000, receives “the support of the national jury for quality work committed to creativity and focused on the objectives of each client, based on exhaustive work on advertising strategy and marketing,” say its promoters.

The agency values ​​the awards “with great enthusiasm and as an endorsement of their professionalism and experience.” “In Murcia there is a lot of creative muscle,” says one of its partners, Leticia Bernal: “We have spent many years claiming the talent that exists in the Region and the commitment of companies in the Region to quality work that can be exported nationally. and international. This recognition is proof that we are doing things right.”

Each award obtained at the festival is scored for the International Ranking of the Best Advertising Agencies, “a unique opportunity to demonstrate the good work of the team”, remarks Miguel Marco, partner and creative director of the agency.

The team is completed by Miriam Egea, partner and director of strategy; Rocío Batanero, Antonio Espuch and Óscar de la Cruz, graphic designers; and Marta Quesada, head of the digital department. The jury, chaired by Luis Bassat, has been made up of recognized professionals in the sector.