One week before the presidential elections in our country, a group of artists came together to launch “Like your blood”, A song whose lyrics call for a change in Peru.

“Education, health, housing and free food for all is the bare minimum that a State should guarantee to its citizens. Only with those topics covered is that a person can truly stop thinking about surviving and have a decent life with opportunities equal to others”, Commented the audiovisual director Gustavo de la Torre Casal, who goes by the name ‘Gray Wolf’ in this musical release.

“I wrote this song thinking about these things that we need to grow as a country, and suddenly more and more people joined the project, which have made it grow to what it is today” added.

Naysha, remembered by all Peruvians due to her participation in the closing ceremony of the Lima 2019 Pan American Games, appears with the charango and gives voice to the chorus of the theme.

Likewise, Oliver Castillo, bassist of D’Mente Común, Marco Pareja (Marcústico) —who we saw in Yo Soy a short time ago, taking up his imitation of Mariano Palacios (Laguna Pai )—, Pancho Caamaño. , vocalist and pianist in Mr. Pucho (renowned band from Trujillo), Petrus Cairo, J.Maze, Denys Parra and Samanez (young singer-songwriter from Cusco).

The video for the song was a collective creation, where many people collaborated with material from all over the country. In addition, it had the participation of Luca Ortega and Luis Fierro Chipana.

