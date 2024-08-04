Juarez City.- The Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) arrested nine fugitives from justice on Saturday after they committed administrative offenses, but it was discovered that they were wanted for drug dealing crimes, reported Adrián Sánchez Contreras, spokesman for the corporation.

These are people that district judges have requested to be taken to prison for their involvement in drug dealing, the official explained.

In different interventions by the municipal police, Jorge Alfredo ZR, 44 years old, Jorge IH, 27, Juan Carlos BR, 37, José Luis AB, 40, Gustavo Alfonso MD, José Eduardo CJ, 55, Julio César RO, 22, Adán GF, 36, and Jesús Alfredo OV, 43, were arrested.

All of them were placed at the disposal of the Arrest Warrant Unit of the State Investigation Agency, which transferred them to the Judicial City.