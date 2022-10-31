Funeral in the town of Morbi for victims of the bridge that collapsed on Sunday in the Indian state of Gujarat. / AFP

The investigations into the tragedy that cost the lives of 141 people on Sunday when a suspension bridge collapsed in the state of Gujarat suggest that everything was due to negligence. The Oreva company, in charge of the restoration of the structure, faces several accusations for violating safety regulations and hastening the reopening without the proper permits. For this reason, yesterday nine employees of the company were arrested, who must now answer to the Justice for the catastrophe.

According to the NDTV television network, Oreva allegedly entrusted the technical aspects of the bridge renovation to a smaller company with an unknown track record, Devprakash Solutions. To this is added that, as indicated by the agents, the first reports indicate that the winning firm reopened the bridge earlier than expected and without having the relevant certificate from the authorities.

The contract indicated that the 233-meter structure, built at the time of the British mandate, should be closed for at least eight months or a year to carry out the necessary maintenance work. Barely seven months had passed, however, as the bridge reopened less than a week ago, on October 26, and services with Oreva were signed last March.

Prime Minister’s visit



As part of a three-day trip to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the town of Morbi on Monday, where the tragedy was triggered on Sunday when the bridge collapsed during a religious festival that brought together 500 people. The latest balance offered by the Government raises the deceased to 141, of which 47 are minors.

Videos posted on social media showed people hanging from the remains of the structure in the dark, and others trying to swim to shore to safety. “The cables were cut and the bridge collapsed in a second. People fell into the river, one on top of the other,” a witness, identified as Supran, told local media.

Modi has promised that “he will leave no ground unturned” when it comes to finding all those responsible. At the same time, he has announced financial aid to the survivors, the injured and relatives of the victims.