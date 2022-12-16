Nina Zilli attacks Elodie: “Exit the beautiful songs, not the pussy”

In her latest post on Instagram, Elodie chose a provocative and very sexy shot. She did it to promote her next event at the Assago Forum in Milanno, scheduled for next May. The photo, however, unleashed the followers, pulling the 32-year-old singer into the center of a harsh controversy.

Elodie once again shows the shapes. “Exaggerated” And “vulgar”many point out. It’s still: “Dear Elodie, I appreciate you and I follow you for your singing professionalism, I have been following you since the days of Amici. But lately, I don’t like these slightly naughty posts at all. Come to your senses, back to the days of lilac hair”; “You don’t have to like it because you show boobs or cu*oo poses… you like them because you’re Elodie and your voice is everything… your face is everything… you are you, you don’t always have to show yourself naked or vulgar”; “You were my favorite for the class that has always distinguished you. Now you have given way to vulgarity.. Too bad”.

Some evil ones go further. “But you didn’t sing? Mo you’re always naked up here… me boh!”; “We understood that you have a nice body come on, enough with these poses and these videos, all the same”; “Do you advertise the concert or do you promote hardcore films?”.

Nina also attacks Elodie. Or so it would seem: “Get out the good songs, not the pheega!” writes Zilli. Therefore, the colleague also seems to have something to say about it. But she does it without naming names: “Rule n.1, advice to anyone who ever wants to pursue a career as a singer and/or songwriter, get out the beautiful songs, not the pheega”. Dispassionate advice or poisonous dig?