“My daughter Nina would mark a historical milestone in Uruguay as the first patient with achondroplasia to be able to undergo this treatment.” With this message, the Uruguayan musician Luciano Supervielle celebrated the court ruling that forces the State to pay for a high-cost medication for his 9-year-old daughter Nina, affected by achondroplasia, the most common cause of dwarfism. The drug in question, Voxzogo, is the first that exists to treat this bone dysplasia, it was approved in Europe and the United States in 2021, but is not yet registered in Uruguay. “She would change his life radically,” he wrote. Supervielle on the social network last September 12.

However, the judicial race for this treatment had only just begun. Shortly after the ruling was announced, it emerged that the Ministry of Health, the National Resources Fund and the Social Security Bank, public organizations involved, appealed the court’s resolution. The news revolted public opinion, occupied central spaces in the media and crossed borders. “The Uruguayan Government must guarantee the medication of Nina Supervielle (9 years old)”, the Uruguayan musician and doctor Jorge Drexler wrote on the X network, friend of Supervielle. “And may it serve as a precedent for other children with achondroplasia in Uruguay,” he added.

The impact of the case was of such magnitude that the Minister of Health, Karina Rando, had to explain the reasons for the appeal in a press conference. “It is important to understand the context in which the Ministry of Public Health works: for a long time it has appealed all judgments made against it, due to a policy that is pre-established in the ministry,” said Rando. Likewise, given that the appeal does not suspend the obligation to give this drug, the minister confirmed the purchase of vials for one month of treatment, worth $32,000. In Nina’s case, the application of the drug would last six years, so the continuity of the treatment will depend on what is resolved in the judicial field.

“I think it was very important for the ministry to buy the first doses because in some way it recognizes the relevance of the treatment, as was expressed in the first instance of the trial in the family court,” the minor’s father, Luciano, tells EL PAÍS. Supervielle. With this drug, he explains, Nina could regain between 10 and 15 centimeters above what she would grow without it. “This would generate an improvement in the quality of life in the long term, at the level of autonomy, job possibilities, social integration… In many cases she could avoid some surgeries. Without talking about the social stigma that being a short person means,” he adds.

Far from the media commotion and judicial proceedings, Nina continues with her school activities, her father says, playing the violin and participating in a chess workshop. “I feel that the path we are traveling with my daughter is the only one that is in our hands. It is a path that we began with his mother [fallecida por un cáncer de mama hace tres años]and now we continue”, he concludes.

Achondroplasia is a bone alteration of chromosomal origin that is characterized by all the long bones being symmetrically shortened, with the spine being normal. Therefore, it causes disproportionate growth of the body. Until now, the only alternative – not carried out in Uruguay – was surgical. Children’s longest bones are broken one at a time and an external fixator with pins is placed to allow growth. When they have surgery on the tibia and femur, achondroplastic patients must be in a wheelchair for a few months and then undergo a long rehabilitation with physiotherapy. From the beginning of an operation until the final lengthening is achieved, between four and six years pass on average.

The drug that Nina hopes to receive intervenes on the gene that prevents growth in people with achondroplasia, and can generate an increase in height at a rate of 1.5 cm per year. “It is a proportional growth, that is, it also acts on the arms,” explains Supervielle. The medication is effective while the growth plates are open, until patients’ late teens. In the United States it is applied to children from the age of 5, in Spain from the age of 2. Since November 2022, Voxzogo is financed by the Spanish National Health System.

“We are waiting for what will be resolved in the second instance,” he said. Juan Ceretta family lawyer. As this drug is not registered and is not marketed in Uruguay, the lawyer indicated, some judges understand that through the appeal for protection – as is the case in this case – the State cannot be condemned to supply it. “We insist that the registry should not be an element to take into account, but rather the scientific evidence and the benefits for the child,” the lawyer declared to channel 10. He added that during 2022 in Uruguay, around 1,400 lawsuits for medications were registered. high cost. “More than 93% end with favorable results [para el paciente]”, specific.

A unique opportunity

The Achondroplasia Association of Uruguay estimates that there are around 300 people with dwarfism in the country, although there is no formal census in this regard. They explain that they must face many difficulties: they do not have specialized medical care, ridicule is still rampant in society, and there are multiple architectural obstacles that appear in daily life. “The Government should work a little more to improve our quality of life, in all aspects,” Luis Coitinho, 39, tells EL PAÍS.

In his case, Coitinho says, achondroplasia has not prevented him from living “as naturally as possible,” although he is aware that there are different realities. “In society there are certain prejudices and barriers, both architectural and social, that can hinder our development,” he points out. But it is also true, he reflects, that these barriers cease to be barriers when the person sets out to break them down. “People will always talk about everything, the issue is what I do with it.”

Regarding the arrival of this treatment that Nina Supervielle could receive, she considers that “a very hopeful door is opening” for children with achondroplasia, as well as for new generations. “If the drug does what it promises, I think it would be a unique opportunity in our country to be able to provide people with achondroplasia with a better quality of life,” she says.

In similar terms, the musician Supervielle maintains that a couple of years ago he faced this challenge in order to generate a precedent for other boys and girls who will come after Nina. “The reality is that as the process has progressed, both I and she have become excited,” he says.

