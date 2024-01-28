As a child, Nina was beaten and abused. At the age of 13 she ran away from home. She moved from institution to institution, sometimes spending weeks in solitary confinement. During her last suicide attempt, she set her cuddly toy on fire, after which she spent a year in juvenile detention. Now Nina (now 20) is finally in a clinic where she can start processing all the traumas. This is her story: “I wish I had had a different childhood.”