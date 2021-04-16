The festival ‘Murcia ON‘continues to present new artists who will visit the Murcian capital this summer. To the confirmations of groups such as Amaral, Rozalén, La Oreja de Van Gogh or Miss Caffeina Niña Pastori and rapper KASE.O. join the musical cycle.

With the celebration of its 25 years of artistic career, Niña Pastori will perform on July 22 at the Murcia bullring at 9:30 p.m. as part of his tour. The one from San Fernando took to the stage for the first time when she was only 8 years old and it was at 12 that the great Camarón de la Isla noticed her art. The singer’s career is marked by recognitions, she has four Latin Grammys, in addition to two Dial Awards, several Amigo awards and various Gold and Platinum records in countries such as Spain, Colombia and Argentina.

In addition to the singer from San Fernando, one of the last confirmations that will pass this summer in Murcia is KASE.O. The rapper is known for his strong stage presence and will perform with his ‘Jazz Magnetism’ tour in the Murcian capital next July 10th in the bullring at 9:30 p.m.

The second edition of this festival will be marked by the measures taken by the coronavirus health crisis. The organization has guaranteed compliance with all the measures in order to preserve the safety of the spectators at all times. The concerts will have reduced capacity and the use of a mask will be mandatory. In addition, the groups will be subject to the regulations in force at the time of the event. To access the venue, it will be necessary to present the ID next to the corresponding regulatory entry.