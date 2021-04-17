The Murcian festival Murcia ON has confirmed two new artists for its second edition. The Zaragoza rapper Kase.O and the Andalusian cantaora Niña Pastori join Rayden and Bely Basarte, Arde Bogotá, Hombres G, Amaral, Jandro, Sara Baras, Miss Cafeina, Álex Clavero, La Oreja de Van Gogh, Alex O’Dogherty, Cantajuego, Rozalén, El Sevilla, Rosario Flores, Agustín Jiménez and Carlos Rivera. A festival that will combine music and entertainment in the months of June and July.

Kase.O will perform on July 10 at 9:30 p.m. in the Plaza de Toros de Murcia, the scene of the festival. The Zaragoza native will offer a special concert that is part of his tour to celebrate the tenth anniversary of his album ‘Jazz Magnetism’ recorded with various jazz musicians from Barcelona. The same people who accompany you on this tour: Dani Comas, Dani Domínguez, Hugo Astudillo (Escandaloso Xpósito), Juan Pablo Balcazar and Juan Berbín.

Niña Pastori participates in Murcia ON on July 22, a tribute to her 25 years of artistic career. An adventure that began when San Fernando was eight years old and performed on stage for the first time. At 12 she was discovered by the mythical Camarón de la Isla and since then, she has sold more than 2 million copies of records and has released 17 record works including albums, compilations and live shows. His career has been recognized and awarded 4 Latin Grammys, 2 Dial Awards, and several gold and platinum records in Spain, Argentina and Colombia. The last one was the 2018 Plaza de España Prize awarded by the Delegation of the Government of Andalusia.

Murcia ON is organized by Ibolele Producciones and it is only on its website (iboleleproducciones.com) where tickets for all concerts can be purchased; Kase.O has already exhausted the preferred singles, reports the organization.