The model decided to break the silence and respond to her ex-husband’s accusations: her words

In these last few hours the interview that Fabrizio Corona gave to has been causing a lot of talk Beasts. Here the former king of the paparazzi revealed that his son is not very well due to the genetic disease he suffers from. Furthermore, according to him, the former paparazzi king declared that Nina Moric is not as close to her son as she should be.

These were the words that Fabrizio Corona released about his ex-wife:

She never sees it, I can’t blame her or hate her, I know that deep down in those few moments of clarity she feels bad because she isn’t a mother; today she is too sick or too out of touch to understand that she has to be a mother. There’s nothing you can do about it anymore, she won’t be there for him anymore.

Following the words released by Fabrizio Corona, Nina Moric decided to break the silence and to answer publicly to her ex-husband’s statements. The model shared a message on her social media page that appears to be addressed to her ex-husband. These were her words about it:

Repay good with good, repay evil with justice.

Fabrizio Corona, the revelation about his son Carlos: “He is ill, he suffers from a genetic disease”

As already mentioned, during the interview given to Beastssample listening program hosted by Francesca FagnaniFabrizio Corona made a revelation about his son Carlos which is causing a lot of talk.

The former king of the paparazzi revealed that his son is not doing very well at the moment due to genetic disease that hit him. These were his words about it: