After that Fabrizio Corona accused Nina Moric of having disappeared for three months from the life of her son, the model decided to replicate on social media proving the opposite. She later posted a forte too message for the nineteen year old. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

The clash between Fabrizio Corona and Nina Moric returns to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make the couple the protagonist of a gossip there have been some statements released by themselves on social networks.

In previous days, the former king of the paparazzi accused his ex-wife of theft and of missing for three months from the life of her son. Carlos Corona. He himself made these revelations through a video posted on his son’s Instagram profile. This is his version facts:

Mrs Moric has been missing from Italy for about 3 months, she hadn’t heard from her son Carlos for about 3 months. Not only did she not feel him, she did not even look for him. Three months after she went missing, she showed up on Friday calling him and trying to talk to him. He, since he had recovered from a bad period, called me asking: “What do I do? Do I answer my mother? “. And I said to him: “Do what you want to do, if you feel like answering her, answer”. He preferred not to answer her and told her that she could visit him at home.

In the video in question, Fabrizio Corona also accused of theft the model. In detail, the man claims that she went to her house and illegally appropriated of 50 thousand euros.

In order to protect herself from the accusations received, Moric has published a series of chat on his Instagram profile to prove that he persistently searched for his son. To conclude the showgirl she turned directly to Carlos Corona leaving him this message: