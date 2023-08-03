Over the last few hours Nina Moric has returned to be talked about for some revelations about her private life that have not gone unnoticed. During an interview with the weekly magazine ‘Oggi’, Fabrizio Corona’s ex-wife revealed that she had been hospitalized for a breast problem. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Nina Moric hospitalized for a breast problem. To make the news public was made public by the showgirl herself in an interview with the weekly magazine ‘Oggi’. The story of Fabrizio Corona’s ex-wife began her story with these words:

In May I had a breast problem. An infection that ended in sepsis. I was attacked by a bacterium, it popped up as a lump and then started to expand. I went to a hospital in Milan where they were, shall we say, negligent. They gave me antibiotics, mild stuff. But the evil has spread.

And, continuing with her story, Nina Moric then added: “After a month, my breasts were purple, a ‘bomb’ that gave me excruciating pain. I ended up in code red at Humanitas. I risked, I was in the hospital for 20 days. They removed my breasts and implants. The real wound is that no one came to see me, except a friend. And there was another one calling me from the US. Stop. I don’t have my family anymore”.

Later, the showgirl declared that she will never make her breast again. These were her words about it: “I abused botulinum toxin and hyaluronic acid, but it’s been two years since I’ve had injections. Now my mirror is my works: twisted, colourful, chaotic, but with a search for balance. A hope for balance. Why that botulinum fury? I was terrified of getting old, which is typical of my former environment. And look, it’s not just a matter of vanity. It’s the fear of not working anymore. If you show up with wrinkles, they insult you. If you fight them, wrinkles still insult you. I was a slave to that sick system. I tried to play by those rules. Then I said enough.”