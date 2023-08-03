Over the past few hours Nina Moric she is back to being talked about for some revelations about her private life that have not gone unnoticed. During an interview with the weekly magazine ‘Oggi’, Fabrizio Corona’s ex-wife revealed that she had been hospitalized for a breast problem. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Nina Moric hospitalized for a problem with breast. To make the news public was made public by the showgirl herself in an interview with the weekly magazine ‘Oggi’. The story of the ex-wife of Fabricius Corona He began his story with these words:

In May I had a breast problem. An infection that ended in sepsis. I was attacked by a bacterium, it popped up as a lump and then started to expand. I went to a hospital in Milan where they were, shall we say, negligent. They gave me antibiotics, mild stuff. But the evil has spread.

And, continuing with his story, Nina Moric he then added:

After a month, my breasts were purple, a ‘bomb’ that gave me excruciating pain. I ended up in code red at Humanitas. I risked, I was in the hospital for 20 days. They removed my breasts and implants. The real wound is that no one came to see me, except a friend. And there was another one calling me from the US. Stop. I no longer have my family.

Later, the showgirl declared that she will never make her breast again. These were her words about it: