The peace between Fabrizio Corona and Nina Moric seemed by now consolidated. Instead, the two are back to go against each other. It all started with Nina Moric, who accused him of “Just thinking about money”.

A few days ago it was all still calm between Nina Moric and Fabrizio Corona. The former historians are still linked by a relationship that is never completely closed for the sake of their son Carlos.

Among other things, the latter took the final exams. An important moment for any teenager that makes parents proud and happy.

Also Fabrizio is Nina they were full of enthusiasm for the day Carlos he finished the classical high school. At the event, the waters between the two exes seemed very calm.

Instead, Nina Moric intervened on Instagram to say – and in a heated way – some things that don’t suit her at all Fabrizio Corona.

Nina Moric outspoken: attack on the former Fabrizio Corona

After the pictures of the hug full of affection – at least apparently – between Nina Moric and Fabrizio Corona, on the occasion of the maturity of Carlos Maria (son of the former couple) a real bomb went off.

Nina Moric has decided to take action against Fabrizio Corona, showing herself disappointed in him, uplifted and embittered. Nina Moric has in fact decided to let off steam on social media, lashing out at the ex with the following expressions:

“Fabrizio dear, I hoped until the end that, at least in the face of a misfortune, I could be a man, a father, a moral person. And don’t tell me you love Carlos. Yes, I wrote Carlos because calling him your son would be blasphemy. You took it all away from me. My son because you needed it as a free pass to get out of prison, health, because we both pay the consequences of your actions every day. You stole money from me, not to mention that you never supported us materially as well as morally. But obviously it wasn’t enough for you, you always want more ”.

Heavy accusations those of Nina, who turns to the ex saying that the only thing that matters to him, in the end, is money. There Moric he then continued the talk in the stories Instagram, ending with a request against Fabrizio Corona: leave her and her child alone, especially at an important moment in the life of Carlos.

Despite Fabrizio Corona posted a photo on Instagram the day of the state exam of Carlos, with the affectionate “I love you” addressed to both the son and the ex, the words of Nina Moric they are anything but “love”:

“At least leave us alone, don’t look for us anymore especially Carlos in this delicate moment. Live your life, but don’t ruin ours anymore. Please, at least that. We are not your family because your presence is a cold light in which everything loses its color, and it loses it forever. Good life, Fabrizio. Take care of yourself”.

