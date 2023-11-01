The showgirl’s new partner is called Giuseppe Barboni and he is a business man

Over the last few hours the name of Nina Moric has returned to occupy the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? According to what emerged, it seems that Fabrizio Corona’s ex-wife has a new love. Let’s find out together who the man is who stole the showgirl’s heart.

After difficult moments to say the least, peace has returned to Nina Moric’s life. The model and showgirl has in fact found her son Carlosborn from her marriage to the former paparazzi king Fabrizio Corona, and seems to have found herself again the love. According to what emerged from the most attentive, it seems that Nina has a new partner.

According to the latest rumors, Nina Moric’s new love is Giuseppe Barboni. The man’s name is not completely unknown, since he was included by ‘Forbes’ magazine among the 100 Business Men of the year. Nina Moric’s new partner is in fact CEO of Luxury Private Group and professor of Luxury management in some Italian universities.

At the moment, the details of the love story born between Nina Moric and Giuseppe Barboni are not known. A few days ago, the business man wrote for model one dedication which certainly did not go unnoticed. These were his words about it:

Nina is one of the most beautiful women of this century. Nina for me is also more intelligent than beautiful.

Who is Giuseppe Barboni, Nina Moric’s new boyfriend

Giuseppe Barboni he attended the Morosini College in Venice and then graduated with the multi-minister Vincenzo Scotti. The business man is the nephew of Senator Antonio Barboni and has the multi-minister Remo Gaspari as his godfather.

Among his passions there is undoubtedly fighting MMAa discipline that has also seen him triumph in some important competitions.