Last night Nina Moris gave life to an outburst against Fabrizio Corona accusing him of deserving a life sentence. The showgirl immediately ask her fans to report him to save her son Carlos

Nina Moric furious against Corona launches a desperate appeal to all the people who follow her and who know her situation. In recent weeks, the showgirl has explained to Verissimo that she no longer has any relationship with her ex-partner despite her son Carlos lives with him.

It is precisely towards him that he is the main concern after discovering the constant absences from school. Following this, Nina posted some Instagram stories attacking and criticizing Fabrizio’s behavior. The latter has thus asked all her fans to be able to denounce the ‘king of the paparazzi’ in passing.

The request for Nina Moric left everyone very surprised. Hundreds of fans in fact, have thought that something in Nina’s life is not working enough to lead her to release very heavy statements within her Instagram profile.

Nina Moric furious against Corona: “Report him, he deserves a life sentence”

The showgirl last night decided to make very heavy claims against Fabrizio Corona. The latter has let herself go to an outburst that no one would have ever imagined enough to beg her fans to denounce her former partner.

“As a mother I am ashamed to make this appeal. Carlos suffers from transient / acute psychosis. It needs to be taken care of. He doesn’t have a phone and no one answers me on the father’s side. If he doesn’t take the shortened drugs with cognitive behavioral analysis it will be his end. Please help me, my son needs! “ explains Nina Moric in her Instagram stories.

The showgirl continues asking for help from all her fans: “For sale the Magone I can not call the police. But someone who has humanity must stop Fabrizio Corona. Yes, there are many who are scammed by him. Unfortunately, I ask for his imprisonment, Carlos must be saved. Report it, please. As a mother please “.

Nina ends her long rant by declaring: “We need you, I know I’m asking too much. But I only want his freedom at the cost of my death … Fabrizio Corona has never been a father. I’m not condemning him, but I’m sorry because he will never be able to accept Carlos’ happiness. Fabrizio Corona deserves a life sentence. I’ve never said it before, but that’s the way it is ”.