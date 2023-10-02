Fabrizio Corona was one of the guests of the last episode of Sunday In aired. In Mara Venier’s living room, the former king of the paparazzi decided to discuss many topics: from love with Belen Rodriguez, to the situation of his son Carlos. After the interview that the former photographer gave to Domenica In, Nina Moric she became the protagonist of a social gesture that did not go unnoticed.

As already mentioned, Fabrizio Corona spoke to Mara Venier of the relationship between his son and Carlos and Nina Moric. These were the words of the former paparazzi king:

My son is 21 years old and loves his father knowing that he is a special father. He knows how I live, he knows how I work. After the interview with Belve, his mother showed up: I don’t know if she’s good or bad. Since Thursday, Carlos has been with his mother, whom he hadn’t seen for many years because Nina had so many problems.

Continuing with the interview, the former paparazzi king then added:

Am I happy? On the one hand I am happy, hoping that Nina can get better and become Carlos’ mother again. My son is undergoing complex therapy, my worry is that Nina won’t cope and Carlos will be back in a pitiful condition in 10 days… I ask myself ‘why don’t I go get him?’: because I’m tired of media battles and arguments. I’ll wait, if there is a problem I will solve it.

After the interview that Fabrizio Corona gave in Mara Venier’s living room, Nina Moric shared an Instagram Story on social media that certainly did not go unnoticed in the eyes of the most attentive. These were the words that the model shared with her followers:

Verba volant, scripta manent.

At the moment we do not know if the message written by Nina Moric is actually a reference to the interview Fabrizio Corona released a Sunday In. For many, however, the lady’s words are a real dig aimed at her ex-husband.