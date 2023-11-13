In the last episode of very true, Nina Moric has made some surprising revelations about her private life. During her visit to the studio conducted by Silvia Toffanin, Fabrizio Corona’s ex-wife shared personal details. In detail, she admitted that she faced a critical moment due to an emergency surgery, necessary due to a serious condition: septicemia.

Recently, Nina Moric was a guest in the studio of Silvia Toffanin. During the interview, the woman let herself go unpublished statements about his private life. In particular, she spoke about the drama she experienced due to septicemia and the relationship she rediscovered with her son Carlos.

Nina Moric touched on the topic ofemergency operation due to this condition, the septicemiaunderlining the delicate and difficult moment he experienced:

I’m breastless. I was affected by this bacteria. I was at home alone, I called the ambulance and on the way I fainted. I had emergency surgery. I went into sepsis.

Nina’s courage to speak openly about this personal experience could have a positive impact by encouraging others to pay attention to the body’s signals and address health challenges mindfully. Subsequently, Fabrizio Corona’s ex-wife spoke about the relationship with his son Carloswho currently lives with her:

He’s doing great! Carlos is fine, he doesn’t have any psychological problems, it’s an emotional phase, but nothing serious that can’t be resolved, Carlos is magical… I’m fine with him because he’s fine. He’s looking for himself, so let’s leave him out of it. He deserves to be out of this whole circus.

Finally, Moric wanted to spread a important message to all the Italian public. These were his words: