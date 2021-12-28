After the serious accusations by Nina Morci against Belen Rodriguez, the denial by Carlos Maria Corona arrives

Over the last few hours, one has come news about Nina Moric that has left the world of the web speechless. A few days ago the Croatian model had accused Belen Rodriguez of having manipulated his son Carlos Maria Corona. Now has come the denial by the latter. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Recently on the web there is nothing but talk of what happened on the day of December 26, 2021, when Nina Moric released some chat elapsed between Belen Rodriguez and Carlos Maria Corona. In the messages in question, the Argentine model allegedly incited the 21-year-old to drink and smoke.

The same Croatian model made these public messages through her Instagram profile, referring directly to Belen Rodriguez and tagging her. These are the words that we can read in his Instagram Stories:

Belen, you are a mother like me, I only ask you why you did this to my son on 23/12 … YOU ARE A MOTHER!

Carlos Maria denies Nina Moric’s allegations against Belen Rodriguez

In light of these serious allegations Carlos Maria Corona intervened who decided to break the silence and deny everything. In fact, the 21-year-old has let himself go to a tough guy vent on social media where he stated:

I wanted to talk about the fact that there have been statements published regarding messages sent by me to my mother that are all figments of her imagination. I have never seen Belen, all those things reported are not true because she, being a mother, has never done all this nor would have allowed herself, besides I love her very much and nothing, guys, don’t believe these bitches, because they are all bitches.

As for Belen Rodriguez, the ex-wife of Stefano De Martino has not yet expressed itself on the matter and has preferred to stay in silence. In fact, it seems the Argentine model has completely ignored the heavy confessions from Nina Moric.

On the contrary, after the arrival of the denial by Carlos Maria Corona, Fabrizio Corona has decided to express himself on the matter. These were statements offormer king of the paparazzi: