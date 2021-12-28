Belen Rodiguez attacked by Nina Moric on Instagram, here is the outburst of the Croatian model

Over the last few hours, one has come news from Nina Moric that has left the world of the web speechless. The famous Croatian model attacked Belen Rodriguez accusing her of manipulating her son. To announce it was herself on social networks through which she published a chat between the Argentine model and Carlos Maria.

Recently Nina Moris ended up in the center of gossip. This time to make the Croatian model the protagonist of a gossip were some chat posted on his Instagram Stories. The messages in question are about your son Carlos Maria and Belen Rodriguez. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Nina Moric indulged in a tough guy vent on his Instagram profile where he lifted heavy allegations against Belen Rodriguez. According to the declarations of the Croatian model, the ex-wife of Stefano De Martino would have exercised one bad influence about Carlos Maria. In particular, the showgirl allegedly incited the 19-year-old boy to drink and smoke.

To prove it all, there are some chats published by Nina Moric herself on hers Instagram Stories. These were the words of the woman I commented with i messages:

There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest.

Sticking to the story of Fabrizio Corona’s ex-wife, i facts they would go back to the day December 23, 2021, the day before Christmas Eve. These are the others statements of the woman by addressing the Argentine model directly and tagging her in the stories:

You are a mother like me, I only ask you why you did this to my son on 23/12… you are a mother !.

Currently none have arrived replica by the person concerned. Therefore, it seems that Belen Rodriguez prefers to stay in silence and enjoy the Christmas holidays together with his Luna Marì. Instead, what will Fabrizio Corona think about the issue? We just have to find out!